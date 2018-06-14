George Strait part of Hurricane Harvey recovery campaign - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

George Strait part of Hurricane Harvey recovery campaign

ROCKPORT, Texas (AP) - Country star George Strait is leading a new tourism campaign for a South Texas community that was hard-hit by Hurricane Harvey.

Officials with the Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce say Strait is participating free of charge. The singer has owned a house in the community for years.

Strait is part of a radio and TV campaign called "Find Yourself in Rockport-Fulton." He says the coastal area is one of his favorite places and encourages tourists to return to the area, which was hit by the hurricane in August.

Strait visited the area in September with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

The TV commercials start this month in San Antonio and Austin. The radio spots will air in the Texas Hill Country and New Braunfels.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Bill Cosby ousts legal team ahead of sex assault sentencing

    Bill Cosby ousts legal team ahead of sex assault sentencing

    Thursday, June 14 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-06-14 22:47:56 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 6:51 PM EDT2018-06-14 22:51:20 GMT
    Bill Cosby has ousted the high-powered defense team whose aggressive tactics failed to sway jurors from convicting the 80-year-old comedian of sexual assault in April.More >>
    Bill Cosby has ousted the high-powered defense team whose aggressive tactics failed to sway jurors from convicting the 80-year-old comedian of sexual assault in April.More >>

  • Judge considers public access to data about opioid shipments

    Judge considers public access to data about opioid shipments

    Thursday, June 14 2018 5:58 PM EDT2018-06-14 21:58:17 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 6:51 PM EDT2018-06-14 22:51:19 GMT
    A federal judge overseeing hundreds of lawsuits by local governments is considering a request to make public information showing where prescription opioid painkillers have been shipped throughout the country.More >>
    A federal judge overseeing hundreds of lawsuits by local governments is considering a request to make public information showing where prescription opioid painkillers have been shipped throughout the country.More >>

  • Many animals are shifting from day to night to avoid people

    Many animals are shifting from day to night to avoid people

    Thursday, June 14 2018 2:22 PM EDT2018-06-14 18:22:04 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 6:51 PM EDT2018-06-14 22:51:16 GMT
    Animals in the study included lions in Tanzania, otters in Brazil, coyotes in California, wild boars in Poland and tigers in Nepal. (Source: PIxabay)Animals in the study included lions in Tanzania, otters in Brazil, coyotes in California, wild boars in Poland and tigers in Nepal. (Source: PIxabay)

    Fear of people is driving many animals around the globe to shift from day to night to avoid people.

    More >>

    Fear of people is driving many animals around the globe to shift from day to night to avoid people.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly