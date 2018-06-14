Poulter's 1-under helps erase bad Shinnecock memories - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Poulter's 1-under helps erase bad Shinnecock memories

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Ian Poulter, of England, plays his shot from the 17th tee during the first round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Thursday, June 14, 2018, in Southampton, N.Y. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Ian Poulter, of England, plays his shot from the 17th tee during the first round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Thursday, June 14, 2018, in Southampton, N.Y.
(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). Ian Poulter, of England, talks with an official during the first round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Thursday, June 14, 2018, in Southampton, N.Y. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). Ian Poulter, of England, talks with an official during the first round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Thursday, June 14, 2018, in Southampton, N.Y.
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Ian Poulter, of England hits an approach shot on the 16th hole during the first round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Thursday, June 14, 2018, in Southampton, N.Y. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Ian Poulter, of England hits an approach shot on the 16th hole during the first round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Thursday, June 14, 2018, in Southampton, N.Y.
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Ian Poulter, of England, putts on the 16th green during the first round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Thursday, June 14, 2018, in Southampton, N.Y. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Ian Poulter, of England, putts on the 16th green during the first round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Thursday, June 14, 2018, in Southampton, N.Y.
(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II). Ian Poulter, of England, lines up a shot on the sixth green during the first round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Thursday, June 14, 2018, in Southampton, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II). Ian Poulter, of England, lines up a shot on the sixth green during the first round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Thursday, June 14, 2018, in Southampton, N.Y.

By JIMMY GOLEN
AP Sports Writer

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) - Ian Poulter made his U.S. Open debut at Shinnecock Hills in 2004 and didn't have much nice to say about his experience there or the tournament.

Returning for 12 straight years, Poulter faced all of the classic U.S. Open struggles: Four missed cuts, including in '04. Just four of his first 42 rounds under par. He has never cracked the top 10. In the last two years, he didn't make it into the field at all.

"I haven't enjoyed very many, to be honest," Poulter said after shooting a 1-under 69 in the opening round on Thursday to take an early lead. "They're difficult. They're hot. They're stressful. Feels like you're pulling teeth every single hole you play. How I've got any left, I don't really know."

The 2008 British Open runner-up, Poulter said he changed his approach to the U.S. Open and came into the week just hoping to enjoy it. He wasn't without his mistakes on Thursday - he had a pair of bogeys to go with three birdies - but he avoided the double and triple bogeys that plagued would-be contenders like Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods.

"Every one of the U.S. Opens I've played in the past, I've been disappointed. I've been angry. I've been frustrated," he said. "They're tough. They're always set up difficult. They're supposed to be difficult. But shooting over par is hard to take sometimes. So this week for me ... it's really about trying to just enjoy my golf."

The 2004 U.S. Open is perhaps best remembered for high scores - no one broke par in the final round, when wind and sun left the seventh green so hard that the USGA watered it during the round because players couldn't keep shots from rolling off. Rain on Wednesday this year softened the course a bit, but wind gusts of more than 20 mph dried it right back out.

Poulter wasn't around for the weekend at Shinnecock Hills in 2004, shooting 74-72. Despite his previous struggles at Shinnecock, he thinks the links-style course with its undulating greens and the gusty winds could match well with his playing style.

"I thought the setup was brilliant," he said with a laugh. "It's not often I've ever said that at a U.S. Open."

Poulter sank a 45-foot putt for birdie on the par-4 third hole and then made a curving 20-footer on the par-3 seventh to drop to 2 under. After starting the back nine with a bogey, he missed a hole-in-one on No. 11 when his ball rolled right over the cup; he tapped in to return to 2 under.

On No. 13, he came out of a fairway bunker and rolled off the green into another trap. But he managed to get up and down from there to escape with a bogey.

"I enjoyed everything about the round," he said. "When I look back to 2004, my first U.S. Open, that wasn't a very enjoyable experience. Today was the exact opposite. To post that number today, (I'm) very pleased."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Many animals are shifting from day to night to avoid people

    Many animals are shifting from day to night to avoid people

    Thursday, June 14 2018 2:22 PM EDT2018-06-14 18:22:04 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 10:48 PM EDT2018-06-15 02:48:49 GMT
    Animals in the study included lions in Tanzania, otters in Brazil, coyotes in California, wild boars in Poland and tigers in Nepal. (Source: PIxabay)Animals in the study included lions in Tanzania, otters in Brazil, coyotes in California, wild boars in Poland and tigers in Nepal. (Source: PIxabay)

    Fear of people is driving many animals around the globe to shift from day to night to avoid people.

    More >>

    Fear of people is driving many animals around the globe to shift from day to night to avoid people.

    More >>

  • Musk company to build Chicago-to-O'Hare express transport

    Musk company to build Chicago-to-O'Hare express transport

    Thursday, June 14 2018 7:27 AM EDT2018-06-14 11:27:45 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 10:32 PM EDT2018-06-15 02:32:20 GMT
    A company founded by Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been selected to build a high-speed underground transportation system that will whisk passengers from downtown Chicago to O'Hare International Airport in minutes.More >>
    A company founded by Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been selected to build a high-speed underground transportation system that will whisk passengers from downtown Chicago to O'Hare International Airport in minutes.More >>

  • Judge considers public access to data about opioid shipments

    Judge considers public access to data about opioid shipments

    Thursday, June 14 2018 5:58 PM EDT2018-06-14 21:58:17 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 10:20 PM EDT2018-06-15 02:20:27 GMT
    A federal judge overseeing hundreds of lawsuits by local governments is considering a request to make public information showing where prescription opioid painkillers have been shipped throughout the country.More >>
    A federal judge overseeing hundreds of lawsuits by local governments is considering a request to make public information showing where prescription opioid painkillers have been shipped throughout the country.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly