Lunch & learn aims to benefit minority Tuscaloosa business owners

Tuscaloosa Builds hosted a lunch-and-learn meeting Thursday with several local, minority business owners.

Organizers want to help these small businesses become more aware of government contracts and what it will take to get them. Those contracts could include cleanup crews and road construction among other jobs.

The program has been around for four years. It started after the April 27, 2011 tornadoes to allow more minority involvement in Tuscaloosa's recovery.

"They have an opportunity to come in and talk to us and tell us what their goals are and what we want to do with Tuscaloosa Builds is take that business to the next level," said Caramyl Drake, the Community Development Program Manager for the City of Tuscaloosa.

Tuscaloosa Builds will host a larger matchmaker event with more minority events the city of Tuscaloosa in August.

