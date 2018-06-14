NY Times, New Yorker share media award for Weinstein stories - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

NY Times, New Yorker share media award for Weinstein stories

By DAVID BAUDER
AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - A journalism prize panel has once again paired the work of The New York Times and The New Yorker magazine on sexual harassment and abuse.

Syracuse University's annual Mirror Awards, which honors reporting on the media, agreed Thursday that the two organizations would share this year's award for best in-depth and enterprise reporting. The award is for stories about disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

The two organizations were also honored together in April with the Pulitzer Prize for public service for a broader entry that included other stories about sexual harassment.

"This is a good example of why competition can be really healthy," said Times reporter Jim Rutenberg, who shared the award with Jodi Kantor, Megan Twohey, Ellen Gabler, Susan Dominus, Rachel Abrams and Steve Eder. Ronan Farrow was the honoree at The New Yorker.

Syracuse saluted Irin Carmon and Amy Brittain from the Washington Post for their story about sexual misconduct allegations against news anchor Charlie Rose. Noting at an industry lunch that it took seven years for the story to appear after she first heard stories about Rose, Carmon said there was a lot of resistance to reporting stories on the topic.

"The system is sitting here in this room," she said

Syracuse's Newhouse School of Public Communications also instituted an award for best story on fake news, which went to Amanda Robb of the Center for Investigative Reporting. She wrote about the "pizzagate" story that spread among some conservative media outlets.

