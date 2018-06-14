Police: 2 sought in break-in at Wayne Newton home in Vegas - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Police: 2 sought in break-in at Wayne Newton home in Vegas

(Photo by Eric Jamison/Invision/AP, File). File - In this May 17, 2015 file photo, Wayne Newton, left, and his wife Kathleen McCrone arrive at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Police are looking for two suspected b... (Photo by Eric Jamison/Invision/AP, File). File - In this May 17, 2015 file photo, Wayne Newton, left, and his wife Kathleen McCrone arrive at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Police are looking for two suspected b...

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Two suspected burglars were being sought Thursday after eluding officers following a break-in at the estate of longtime entertainer Wayne Newton, police in Las Vegas said.

Officers responded a little before midnight Wednesday to a burglary call at Newton's home several miles southeast of the Las Vegas Strip, police Officer Jacinto Rivera said.

The Newtons were not injured, and Rivera said police were investigating if anything was taken.

The 76-year-old "Danke Schoen" crooner and his wife, Kathleen Newton, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal the intruders fled when the couple arrived home following Newton's show at Bally's hotel-casino.

Newton family member and spokeswoman Tricia McCrone declined to comment to The Associated Press.

The Newtons told the Review-Journal they've bolstered security at their 20-acre home and believe that home surveillance video will help police identify the suspects.

The Newtons moved to the house in 2013 following the bankruptcy sale of their nearby 40-acre estate, Casa de Shenandoah.

The gilded property is now a tourist attraction and museum. It featured gardens, pools, stables for Newton' Arabian horses and a menagerie of exotic animals from flamingos to penguins. It and closed last month for renovations.

Newton's best-known songs include his signature "Danke Schoen," his 1965 version of "Red Roses for a Blue Lady," and "Daddy Don't You Walk So Fast," which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard charts in 1972.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • NY high court nixes Trump's bid to delay defamation suit

    NY high court nixes Trump's bid to delay defamation suit

    Thursday, June 14 2018 1:37 PM EDT2018-06-14 17:37:59 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 6:48 PM EDT2018-06-14 22:48:26 GMT
    New York's highest court has turned down President Donald Trump's latest bid to delay a defamation suit filed by a former "Apprentice" contestant who accused him of unwanted groping and kissing; he denies her...More >>
    New York's highest court has turned down President Donald Trump's latest bid to delay a defamation suit filed by a former "Apprentice" contestant who accused him of unwanted groping and kissing; he denies her allegations.More >>

  • Jurassic World cast reacts to real-world volcanic disasters

    Jurassic World cast reacts to real-world volcanic disasters

    Thursday, June 14 2018 3:08 PM EDT2018-06-14 19:08:00 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 6:48 PM EDT2018-06-14 22:48:15 GMT
    (Universal Pictures via AP). This image released by Universal Pictures shows a scene from the upcoming "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom."(Universal Pictures via AP). This image released by Universal Pictures shows a scene from the upcoming "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom."
    The cast and crew of "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" say it's an unfortunate coincidence that their summer blockbuster centers on a massively destructive erupting volcano.More >>
    The cast and crew of "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" say it's an unfortunate coincidence that their summer blockbuster centers on a massively destructive erupting volcano.More >>

  • New San Francisco mayor went from the projects to City Hall

    New San Francisco mayor went from the projects to City Hall

    Thursday, June 14 2018 2:07 PM EDT2018-06-14 18:07:59 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 6:42 PM EDT2018-06-14 22:42:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). London Breed speaks to reporters outside of City Hall Wednesday, June 13, 2018 in San Francisco. Breed was poised to become the first African-American woman to lead San Francisco following a hard-fought campaign when former...(AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). London Breed speaks to reporters outside of City Hall Wednesday, June 13, 2018 in San Francisco. Breed was poised to become the first African-American woman to lead San Francisco following a hard-fought campaign when former...
    San Francisco's incoming mayor knows the yawning gap between rich and poor firsthand, having been raised by her grandmother in the drug- and violence-riddled projects.More >>
    San Francisco's incoming mayor knows the yawning gap between rich and poor firsthand, having been raised by her grandmother in the drug- and violence-riddled projects.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly