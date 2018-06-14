Nicole Kidman, Amazon sign TV, movie production deal - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Nicole Kidman, Amazon sign TV, movie production deal

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2018 file photo, Nicole Kidman appears at the 7th annual AACTA International Awards in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Amazon Studios says it's signed a deal with Nicole Kidman and her production company for TV and movie projects.

Under the "first-look" deal, Amazon and Kidman's Blossom Films will develop original series for Amazon Prime Video and big-screen films.

In a statement Thursday, Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke called Kidman "a force of nature" as an actress and a producer.

Blossom Films, founded by Kidman and Per Saari, produced the Emmy-winning series "Big Little Lies" for HBO.

Amazon is striking deals with other prominent Hollywood figures, including "Get Out" filmmaker Jordan Peele.

Another major streaming service, Netflix, has landed top producers Ryan Murphy ("American Horror Story") and Shonda Rhimes ("Scandal").

