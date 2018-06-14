Trevor Story breaks up Vince Velasquez's no-hitter in 7th

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Philadelphia Phillies' Vince Velasquez pitches during the third inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Thursday, June 14, 2018, in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Trevor Story broke up Vince Velasquez's no-hitter with an RBI double with two outs in the seventh inning Thursday.

The hard-throwing Phillies righty retired 20 of the first 21 Rockies batters he faced before he walked Carlos Gonzalez. Story then lined Velasquez's 105th pitch - a curve - to left.

Velasquez got a standing ovation as he exited after the hit. Velasquez looked nothing like the pitcher who allowed 10 runs against the Brewers last Friday. He had six strikeouts and walked two.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.