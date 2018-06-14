Trevor Story breaks up Vince Velasquez's no-hitter in 7th - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Trevor Story breaks up Vince Velasquez's no-hitter in 7th

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Philadelphia Phillies' Vince Velasquez pitches during the third inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Thursday, June 14, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Philadelphia Phillies' Vince Velasquez pitches during the third inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Thursday, June 14, 2018, in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Trevor Story broke up Vince Velasquez's no-hitter with an RBI double with two outs in the seventh inning Thursday.

The hard-throwing Phillies righty retired 20 of the first 21 Rockies batters he faced before he walked Carlos Gonzalez. Story then lined Velasquez's 105th pitch - a curve - to left.

Velasquez got a standing ovation as he exited after the hit. Velasquez looked nothing like the pitcher who allowed 10 runs against the Brewers last Friday. He had six strikeouts and walked two.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Jurassic World crew reacts to real-world volcanic disasters

    Jurassic World crew reacts to real-world volcanic disasters

    Thursday, June 14 2018 3:08 PM EDT2018-06-14 19:08:00 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 4:07 PM EDT2018-06-14 20:07:55 GMT
    (Universal Pictures via AP). This image released by Universal Pictures shows a scene from the upcoming "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom."(Universal Pictures via AP). This image released by Universal Pictures shows a scene from the upcoming "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom."
    The cast and crew of "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" say it's an unfortunate coincidence that their summer blockbuster centers on a massively destructive erupting volcano.More >>
    The cast and crew of "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" say it's an unfortunate coincidence that their summer blockbuster centers on a massively destructive erupting volcano.More >>

  • Many animals are shifting from day to night to avoid people

    Many animals are shifting from day to night to avoid people

    Thursday, June 14 2018 2:22 PM EDT2018-06-14 18:22:04 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 4:04 PM EDT2018-06-14 20:04:00 GMT
    Animals in the study included lions in Tanzania, otters in Brazil, coyotes in California, wild boars in Poland and tigers in Nepal. (Source: PIxabay)Animals in the study included lions in Tanzania, otters in Brazil, coyotes in California, wild boars in Poland and tigers in Nepal. (Source: PIxabay)

    Fear of people is driving many animals around the globe to shift from day to night to avoid people.

    More >>

    Fear of people is driving many animals around the globe to shift from day to night to avoid people.

    More >>

  • Raised in the projects: San Fran elects black woman mayor

    Raised in the projects: San Fran elects black woman mayor

    Thursday, June 14 2018 2:07 PM EDT2018-06-14 18:07:59 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 4:03 PM EDT2018-06-14 20:03:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). London Breed speaks to reporters outside of City Hall Wednesday, June 13, 2018 in San Francisco. Breed was poised to become the first African-American woman to lead San Francisco following a hard-fought campaign when former...(AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). London Breed speaks to reporters outside of City Hall Wednesday, June 13, 2018 in San Francisco. Breed was poised to become the first African-American woman to lead San Francisco following a hard-fought campaign when former...
    San Francisco's incoming mayor knows the yawning gap between rich and poor firsthand, having been raised by her grandmother in the drug- and violence-riddled projects.More >>
    San Francisco's incoming mayor knows the yawning gap between rich and poor firsthand, having been raised by her grandmother in the drug- and violence-riddled projects.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly