Homewood police trying to find missing man

Homewood police are asking for help locating a missing person.

Joseph Shimon Eisen, 38, left his Homewood home on June 12 around 10:45 p.m.

He is 5'9" and weighs 250 lbs.

Anyone knows of Eisen's whereabouts or has any information please contact the Homewood Police Department at 205-332-6200.

