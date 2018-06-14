Ewan McGregor to star in ‘The Shining’ sequel, ‘Doctor Sleep’

Today during Nintendo’s livestream, we caught a sneak peek of the upcoming Super Smash Bros Ultimate, though it wasn’t as much a "peek" as it was a full reveal of the 60-plus character roster.

Yang reflected on how his role on the show went from a three-line part to a series regular, why he doesn’t mind being spied on, and how he maintained the authenticity of an Asian character on a predominantly white-casted show

Netflix and Telltale Games have partnered to bring an interactive version of Minecraft: Story Mode to the movie and television streaming service. Though not a full game, it will let viewers make their own choices.

Jason Momoa will bring Aquaman back to the big screen for a solo feature in December 2018. Here's everything we know so far about the aquatic superhero's live-action adventure in the DC Extended Universe.

‘Aquaman’ movie: Everything we know about it so far

Ewan McGregor will reportedly play Danny Torrance in an upcoming movie based on Doctor Sleep, the 2013 novel by Stephen King that served as a sequel to his celebrated 1977 horror tale, The Shining.

Heeeeeeeeeeeere’s … Danny?

Ewan McGregor has reportedly agreed to playThe Shining character Danny Torrance in an upcoming film based on Stephen King’s 2013 novelDoctor Sleep. Warner Bros. Pictures has scheduled the film to hit theaters January 24, 2020.

Published more than three decades later, Doctor Sleep served as a sequel to 1977’sThe Shining and followed an adult Danny as he struggles to cope with the events that transpired at the Overlook Hotel when he was a child and his strange telepathic abilities. McGregor’s castinghas received King’s blessing, according to Variety.

The report indicates that theDoctor Sleep movie already has a director, withOculus andHush filmmaker Mike Flanagan attached to helm the adaptation. This will be the second adaptation of King’s work by Flanagan, who previously directed 2017’sGerald’s Game, based on the novel of the same name.

At this point, it’s unknown if theDoctor Sleep movie will be presented as a sequel to Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 adaptation ofThe Shining, which is widely regarded as one of the greatest horror movies ever made but disappointed King with how it handled of the source material. Warner Bros. Pictures distributed the 1980 film, but also produced a 1997 television miniseries based onThe Shining that King was directly involved in scripting.

The official synopsis forDoctor Sleep reads as follows:

On highways across America, a tribe of people called the True Knot travel in search of sustenance. They look harmless — mostly old, lots of polyester, and married to their RVs. But as Dan Torrance knows, and spunky 12-year-old Abra Stone learns, the True Knot are quasi-immortal, living off the steam that children with the shining produce when they are slowly tortured to death. Haunted by the inhabitants of the Overlook Hotel, where he spent one horrific childhood year, Dan has been drifting for decades, desperate to shed his father’s legacy of despair, alcoholism, and violence. Finally, he settles in a New Hampshire town, an AA community that sustains him, and a job at a nursing home where his remnant shining power provides the crucial final comfort to the dying. Aided by a prescient cat, he becomes “Doctor Sleep.” Then Dan meets the evanescent Abra Stone, and it is her spectacular gift, the brightest shining ever seen, that reignites Dan’s own demons and summons him to a battle for Abra’s soul and survival.

Doctor Sleep is one of several projects based on King’s novels currently in development at Warner Bros., with a prequel toThe Shining also in the works titled Overlook Hotel. The massive success of It— based on King’s novel of the same name — in theaters has given many of these projects at Warner Bros. and other studios some added momentum.

A Golden Globe Award winner for his work on theFargo television series, McGregor is also a three-time Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy Award nominee. He will appear next inChristopher Robin, playing the title character, based on the famous Winnie the Pooh children’s stories created by A.A. Milne.



