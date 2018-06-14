Picchi Pacchiu Sauce - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Picchi Pacchiu Sauce

Ingredients:

18 oz Chopped tomatoes 
1 cup Extra virgin olive oil 
2 oz Sliced garlic 
1 oz Kosher salt 
0.5 oz Black pepper 
2 oz Fresh basil 

Directions:

Toss with wood grilled chicken and linguine

