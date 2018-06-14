Carrabba's Italian Grill Picchi Pacchiu Sauce

Ingredients:
18 oz Chopped tomatoes
1 cup Extra virgin olive oil
2 oz Sliced garlic
1 oz Kosher salt
0.5 oz Black pepper
2 oz Fresh basil
Directions:
Toss with wood grilled chicken and linguine
