Mickey's Weather Kid: Shawn

What a great job Shawn did this morning with Mickey.

His mom says he loves to talk about the weather with anyone that will listen and also watches the forecast every morning before school.

Shawn also likes to check the WBRC Weather App as often as he can.

Shawn will be in second grade this year and likes to play basketball, cut the grass with his dad and pretend he is a teacher.

When he grows up, Shawn wants to be a teacher or a firefighter!

Congratulations on being Mickey's Weather Kid.

