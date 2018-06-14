Between Two Ferns is back and extremely disrespectful to Jerry Seinfeld

"Orange Is the New Black" gets an updated credit sequence for Season 6

"Orange Is the New Black" gets an updated credit sequence for Season 6

Here's your first look at Orange Is the New Black's new maximum security digs

Here's your first look at Orange Is the New Black's new maximum security digs

The best and worst part of celebrities being on social media is that we all get to gawk and stare at their feuds in real time instead of waiting to read second-hand accounts of it in the gossip rags

The best and worst part of celebrities being on social media is that we all get to gawk and stare at their feuds in real time instead of waiting to read second-hand accounts of it in the gossip rags

Ellen Degeneres may be best known for her shenanigans on The Ellen Degeneres Show (and that epic Oscars selfie), but she got her start like every other comedian

Ellen Degeneres may be best known for her shenanigans on The Ellen Degeneres Show (and that epic Oscars selfie), but she got her start like every other comedian



By Liam Mathews,

Between Two Ferns, Zach Galifiankis' beloved fake talk show where he's insanely rude to his very famous guests, is back for its first episode since 2016 with Jerry "Jerry J" Seinfeld and rapper Cardi B.

The episode finds Galifianakis and Seinfeld trading insults about Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, Bee Movie, The Hangover's terrible sequels, Seinfeld's age and Galifiankis' hair between appearances by some special guests: Seinfeld's Wayne Knight, with whom Seinfled doesn't want to do the "Hello, Newman" bit, and Cardi B, who gets a much friendlier interview than anyone else has ever gotten on the show. Galifianakis got a gift for her baby and everything. Not even Barack Obama was treated with this level of respect.

I won't spoil the best jokes for you, but I will say that Seinfeld's iconic red carpet snubbing of Kesha gets referenced.

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee Season 10 premieres on Netflix Friday, July 6, with Galifianakis as one of the guests.

Other Links From TVGuide.com

Between Two Ferns With Zach Galifianakis

Zach Galifianakis

Jerry Seinfeld

Cardi B.

Wayne Knight