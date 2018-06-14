Movie adaptation of true-crime podcast 'S-Town' planned - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Movie adaptation of true-crime podcast 'S-Town' planned

(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this June 2, 2017 file photo, Tom McCarthy arrives at the "13 Reasons Why" FYC Event in Beverly Hills, Calif. McCarthy is in negotiations to direct a film based on the seven-episode podcast "S-Town." (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this June 2, 2017 file photo, Tom McCarthy arrives at the "13 Reasons Why" FYC Event in Beverly Hills, Calif. McCarthy is in negotiations to direct a film based on the seven-episode podcast "S-Town."

NEW YORK (AP) - The popular true-crime podcast "S-Town" is being developed as a movie.

The film production company Participant Media has acquired the feature-film rights to the seven-episode podcast. "Spotlight" director Tom McCarthy is in negotiations to direct.

Made by the creators of the podcast "Serial," ''S-Town" is about an Alabama antique clock restorer from Woodstock, Alabama, named John B. McLemore. In 2012, he sent an email to the makers of "This American Life" asking for help in a murder investigation.

Longtime "This American Life" producer Brian Reed traveled to McLemore's hometown. But Reed uncovered not so much a whodunit procedural as a more mysterious small-town tale.

Deadline first reported the deal.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

