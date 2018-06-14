The Latest: Trump vows not to settle suit against foundation - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

The Latest: Trump vows not to settle suit against foundation

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File). FILE - President Donald Trump holds up an executive order for border security and immigration enforcement improvements after signing the order during a visit to the Homeland Security Department headquarters in... (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File). FILE - President Donald Trump holds up an executive order for border security and immigration enforcement improvements after signing the order during a visit to the Homeland Security Department headquarters in...

NEW YORK (AP) - The Latest on New York's lawsuit against the Trump Foundation (all times local):

11:55 a.m.

The Trump Foundation says in a statement that a lawsuit filed against it by New York's attorney general is "politics at its very worst."

The suit filed Thursday says President Donald Trump illegally used the charity to pay legal settlements related to his golf clubs, buy a painting of himself and bolster his political image with donations directed by his campaign staff.

The Foundation defended its record, saying it had donated over $19 million to worthy charitable causes.

It said it had been planning to shut down for more than a year, but had been stopped from doing so because of the state's investigation.

It also said it had $1.7 million remaining to give out to charity "that the NYAG has been holding hostage for political gain."

___

11:31 a.m.

President Donald Trump is declaring that he "won't settle" a lawsuit from the New York attorney general alleging that the Trump Foundation engaged in pattern of illegal self-dealing.

The president is calling it on Twitter a "ridiculous case" that former state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman "never had the guts to bring" forward before he "resigned his office in disgrace."

The lawsuit, brought by current state Attorney General Barbara Underwood, alleges that the president's charitable foundation served as a personal piggy bank for his businesses, legal bills and presidential campaign. The lawsuit targets the foundation, Trump and three of his children.

Trump made a similar claim that he wouldn't settle a lawsuit charging that his Trump University misled customers but ultimately paid a $25 million settlement last year.

___

10:55 a.m.

New York's attorney general says President Donald Trump's foundation served as a personal piggy bank for his businesses, legal bills and presidential campaign.

Democratic Attorney General Barbara Underwood filed a lawsuit Thursday against the foundation and its directors, Trump and his children Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump. The suit seeks $2.8 million in restitution and the dissolution of the foundation.

Underwood says the foundation illegally helped support the Republican's campaign by raising money at a nationally televised fundraiser in January 2016, then allowing campaign staffers to dictate how the money was spent in grants.

___

The 10:55 a.m. item has been corrected to say the lawsuit was filed Thursday, not Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Musk company to build Chicago-to-O'Hare express transport

    Musk company to build Chicago-to-O'Hare express transport

    Thursday, June 14 2018 7:27 AM EDT2018-06-14 11:27:45 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 1:23 PM EDT2018-06-14 17:23:40 GMT
    A company founded by Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been selected to build a high-speed underground transportation system that will whisk passengers from downtown Chicago to O'Hare International Airport in minutes.More >>
    A company founded by Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been selected to build a high-speed underground transportation system that will whisk passengers from downtown Chicago to O'Hare International Airport in minutes.More >>

  • Lake Tahoe clarity sinks to all-time low in 2017

    Lake Tahoe clarity sinks to all-time low in 2017

    Thursday, June 14 2018 1:04 PM EDT2018-06-14 17:04:43 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 1:23 PM EDT2018-06-14 17:23:36 GMT
    Scientists at Lake Tahoe say the clarity of the alpine lake that straddles the California-Nevada line sank to an all-time low last year.More >>
    Scientists at Lake Tahoe say the clarity of the alpine lake that straddles the California-Nevada line sank to an all-time low last year.More >>

  • New Jersey begins taking legal sports bets

    New Jersey begins taking legal sports bets

    Thursday, June 14 2018 12:27 AM EDT2018-06-14 04:27:39 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 1:23 PM EDT2018-06-14 17:23:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE – In this May 14, 2018, file photo, people make bets in the sports book at the South Point hotel and casino in Las Vegas. A day before New Jersey’s governor makes his state’s first legal wager on a sporting event, spo...(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE – In this May 14, 2018, file photo, people make bets in the sports book at the South Point hotel and casino in Las Vegas. A day before New Jersey’s governor makes his state’s first legal wager on a sporting event, spo...

    Like a fellow New Jersey governor did 40 years earlier, Gov. Phil Murphy is set to kick off a new era of gambling in the state.

    More >>

    Like a fellow New Jersey governor did 40 years earlier, Gov. Phil Murphy is set to kick off a new era of gambling in the state.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly