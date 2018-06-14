WBRC Programming Note

WBRC would like to let you know about some programming changes this week.

First up, World Cup Soccer has preempted some of our regular shows.

Thursday and Friday Kelly and Ryan, Rachael Ray and The Doctors will not be seen at their regular time.

Kelly and Ryan will air at 2 a.m.

Soccer coverage begins at 10 a.m. both days.

Second, the U.S. Men's Open will air at 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

You can see the latest news on the WBRC News app beginning at 4 p.m. and then again at 6 p.m.

