Receptionist ends school year with amazing intercom serenade

Regina Ballard is the front desk receptionist at North Lincoln High School and she also has an amazing set of pipes.

On Wednesday afternoon, Ballard picked up the intercom receiver and started the music to Etta James' "At Last."

Ballard wrote custom lyrics and they're almost as awesome as her voice.

In a Facebook post she wrote: "I love my job y'all, but I look forward to summers when I can spend time with my grands and family."

Enjoy the video and your summer too!

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.