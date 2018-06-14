Birmingham area in line for Amazon project

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - The Birmingham area's failed bid to be the site of Amazon's second headquarters is being credited with helping it get in line for another big Amazon project: A distribution center that could open next year.

The region submitted a proposal for Amazon's new headquarters, but it wasn't selected as a finalist when the company narrowed down the competition in January. Amazon still hasn't announced a decision.

Jefferson County Commissioner David Carrington tells WBMA-TV the bid and its accompanying promotional campaign helped put the area on the company's radar. And the Birmingham-area city of Bessemer could now become the home of a roughly 850,000-square-foot distribution center.

City leaders in Bessemer this week approved economic incentives for the $325 million project, which is expected to create at least 1,500 jobs.

