Fried Gulf Shrimp Poboys with Creole Remoulade Sauce

REMOULADE:

1 cup mayonnaise

1/3 cup ketchup

1/4 cup Creole mustard

3/4 cup finely chopped pickles

1 tablespoon prepared horseradish

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon grated onion

FRIED GULF WHITE SHRIMP:

Peanut oil

1-1&½ pounds 26-30 Gulf White Shrimp -medium- peeled and devained

1 cup whole milk buttermilk

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup yellow cornmeal

1 cup corn flour

1 Tablespoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Pinch of cayenne pepper

4 Small Loaves Leidenheimer's New Orleans French Bread

Sliced Pickles and Local Tomato

TO PREPARE THE REMOULADE:

Whisk together mayonnaise, ketchup, mustard, pickles, horseradish, lemon juice and onion. Cover and chill until ready to serve.

TO PREPARE THE FRIED SHRIMP:

Pour the oil to a depth of ½-inch in a large heavy-bottomed skillet. Heat oil to 375?F over medium-high heat.

Peel and devain the shrimp and toss in the buttermilk.

Whisk together flour, cornmeal, corn flour, salt, pepper and cayenne. Dredge shrimp in flour mixture.

Place shrimp in preheated oil, and cook 2 minutes or until golden. Drain on paper towels. Sprinkle with additional salt, if needed.

Toast the French bread and spread a layer of remoulade on both sides of bread. Add tomato and pickle if desired. Place 6-8 shrimp on each sandwich.

