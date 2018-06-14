Free Summer Hope program underway in two Tuscaloosa communities

For many parents, the summer school break creates challenges when it comes to transportation for their children and keeping them engaged in positive activities. One Tuscaloosa ministry is working to help families, by bringing a summer program directly to children.



Summer Hope, which is put on by Tuscaloosa Urban Mission and S.D. Allen Ministries, runs June 11 - August 2 at McKenzie Court and Rosedale Court, Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to Noon. The program is free and offers children Bible stories, games, crafts and other activities.



Missionaries with Summer Hope also host Bible studies for families throughout the year in the communities, creating relationships that last beyond the summer.



Alvis Chandler, a resident of McKenzie Court, says she is glad to see the activities for children offered in her community.



"They enjoy learning about the Bible, playing games, doing different activities...things they can take home and tell their mom and dad about," Chandler said.

"At the end of the summer, we've formed these great relationships," summer missionary Jacob Rawson said.



"They're like brothers and sisters, that we can just can come and hang out, and whenever they need something, we're just a phone call away."



"We're providing a place for them to come that's safe, and something for them to do during the day, during the long summer days when they maybe don't have a place to go," summer missionary Emily Greene said.



"We're also here throughout the school year on Tuesdays and Thursdays with Calvary Baptist Church, so most of us are here pretty much all year long with the kids and we really get to see them year to year."



Summer Hope will also host block parties later in the summer for both McKenzie Court and Rosedale Court. The block parties will be free and the entire community is invited.



For more information on Summer Hope, call (205) 765-3917.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.