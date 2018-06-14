Alabama man arrested for having child porn videos

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) - Police say a 35-year-old Alabama man accused of having more than 30 child pornography videos on his computer has been arrested.

Huntsville Police Lt. Michael Jackson told Al.com on Wednesday that Michael Justin Berger had videos depicting children as young as 3. He came under investigation after a Dropbox, online file sharing and storage service, detected child pornography associated with Berger's IP address.

The company contacted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which linked the IP address to Huntsville and Berger. Police were contacted on Monday.

Berger is being held at the Madison County Jail without a bail set.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.