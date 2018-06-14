UK lifts immigration cap for medical workers amid shortages - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

UK lifts immigration cap for medical workers amid shortages

(AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski, file). FILE - In this Thursday, May 17, 2018 file photo, British Prime Minister Theresa May looks on during a news conference with her Macedonian counterpart Zoran Zaev, not pictured, following their meeting at the government... (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski, file). FILE - In this Thursday, May 17, 2018 file photo, British Prime Minister Theresa May looks on during a news conference with her Macedonian counterpart Zoran Zaev, not pictured, following their meeting at the government...

LONDON (AP) - Britain said Thursday it will lift a cap on the number of visas granted to foreign doctors and nurses to help ease staffing shortfalls in the country's National Health Service.

Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said the government would remove non-European Union doctors and nurses from a cap on the number of skilled-worker visas that can be issued each year.

The cap currently restricts Tier Two visas for non-EU workers to 20,700 people per year.

The move is expected to be formally announced by the Home Office on Friday.

The Royal College of General Practitioners said it would be a "much-needed victory for common sense and patient care."

It's the first easing of immigration rules by a Conservative government with a longstanding - and unmet - goal of cutting net immigration to below 100,000. It's currently more than double that.

Critics say the target is arbitrary, unrealistic and economically harmful.

People from all 28 EU countries can currently live in Britain under the bloc's free-movement rules. They will lose that automatic right when the U.K. leaves the EU next March.

Britain's 2016 vote to leave the bloc was followed by an increase in the number of EU medical staff leaving Britain, adding to pressures on the country's overstretched state-funded health care service.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • AP Investigation: Fish billed as local isn't always local

    AP Investigation: Fish billed as local isn't always local

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 12:47 PM EDT2018-06-13 16:47:26 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 9:59 AM EDT2018-06-14 13:59:58 GMT
    (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). Surrounded by ice, commercial fishing boats are docked in their slips after more than a week's worth of frigid weather froze the harbor in Lake Montauk in Montauk, N.Y., on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. Only a few commercial boats re...(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). Surrounded by ice, commercial fishing boats are docked in their slips after more than a week's worth of frigid weather froze the harbor in Lake Montauk in Montauk, N.Y., on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. Only a few commercial boats re...
    An Associated Press investigation finds that a leading sustainable seafood distributor who promised wild-caught, domestic fish traceable back to a dock has been duping chefs across the U.S.More >>
    An Associated Press investigation finds that a leading sustainable seafood distributor who promised wild-caught, domestic fish traceable back to a dock has been duping chefs across the U.S.More >>

  • San Francisco elects first African-American woman as mayor

    San Francisco elects first African-American woman as mayor

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 4:48 PM EDT2018-06-13 20:48:40 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 9:50 AM EDT2018-06-14 13:50:51 GMT
    San Francisco Supervisor London Breed emerged victorious Wednesday to become the city's first African-American woman mayor after narrowly defeating a rival who was seeking to become the first openly gay man in the position. (Source: KPIX/CNN)San Francisco Supervisor London Breed emerged victorious Wednesday to become the city's first African-American woman mayor after narrowly defeating a rival who was seeking to become the first openly gay man in the position. (Source: KPIX/CNN)

    Former state Sen. Mark Leno conceded a hard-fought San Francisco mayor's race on Wednesday a week after the June 5 election.

    More >>

    Former state Sen. Mark Leno conceded a hard-fought San Francisco mayor's race on Wednesday a week after the June 5 election.

    More >>

  • Musk company to build Chicago-to-O'Hare express transport

    Musk company to build Chicago-to-O'Hare express transport

    Thursday, June 14 2018 7:27 AM EDT2018-06-14 11:27:45 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 9:58 AM EDT2018-06-14 13:58:38 GMT
    A company founded by Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been selected to build a high-speed underground transportation system that will whisk passengers from downtown Chicago to O'Hare International Airport in minutes.More >>
    A company founded by Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been selected to build a high-speed underground transportation system that will whisk passengers from downtown Chicago to O'Hare International Airport in minutes.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly