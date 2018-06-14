Mickey: Scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms

As of this morning, we are still dealing with some rain and thunderstorms in our southern tier of counties. Southern Bibb, and Perry Counties are dealing with slick roadways from rain, along with parts of Chilton and Hale counties.

Today look for another chance of scattered showers and storms, mainly in the the heat of the afternoon. Our chance of rain stands at about 40 percent, with highs around 88.

Rainfall percentages drop to about 30 percent for Friday and Saturday, and we are still seeing signs that weak high pressure could pay us a visit for Sunday evening through early next week. But with it being weak, we can't rule out an isolated shower or storm. But, there may be enough breaks in the rain activity to warrant a quick trip to the pool, or to get some yard work done.

Our forecast models are showing a line of showers and storms moving through our area again late Wednesday afternoon into the evening hours.

