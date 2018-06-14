The queen and Duchess Meghan make 1st joint appearance - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

The queen and Duchess Meghan make 1st joint appearance

(Peter Byrne/Pool via AP). Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex arrive by Royal Train at Runcorn Station, north west England, Thursday June 14, 2018. (Peter Byrne/Pool via AP). Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex arrive by Royal Train at Runcorn Station, north west England, Thursday June 14, 2018.
(Danny Lawson/PA via AP). Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, left, attend the opening of the new Mersey Gateway Bridge, in Widnes, north west England, Thursday June 14, 2018. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP). Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, left, attend the opening of the new Mersey Gateway Bridge, in Widnes, north west England, Thursday June 14, 2018.
(Peter Byrne/Pool via AP). Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, third right, are welcomed by well-wishers after arriving by Royal Train at Runcorn Station, north west England, Thursday June 14, 2018. (Peter Byrne/Pool via AP). Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, third right, are welcomed by well-wishers after arriving by Royal Train at Runcorn Station, north west England, Thursday June 14, 2018.
(Peter Byrne/Pool via AP). Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, second right, are welcomed by well-wishers after arriving by Royal Train at Runcorn Station, north west England, Thursday June 14, 2018. (Peter Byrne/Pool via AP). Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, second right, are welcomed by well-wishers after arriving by Royal Train at Runcorn Station, north west England, Thursday June 14, 2018.
(Peter Byrne/Pool via AP). Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex arrive by Royal Train at Runcorn Station, north west England, Thursday June 14, 2018. (Peter Byrne/Pool via AP). Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex arrive by Royal Train at Runcorn Station, north west England, Thursday June 14, 2018.

LONDON (AP) - The former Meghan Markle made her first joint appearance with Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, taking a special royal train to events in northwestern England.

The queen and the Duchess of Sussex, as Markle is now known, joined the rest of Britain in observing a minute of silence at midday to honor the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire on the anniversary of the deadly London blaze.

Aside from that somber moment, the day was filled with smiles and cheers as the 92-year-old monarch and 36-year-old former actress paired up.

They wore contrasting colors, the duchess choosing a cream Givenchy pencil dress and the queen in a lime green coat-dress and matching hat. The duchess was also wearing diamond-and-pearl earrings that were a gift from the queen.

The queen seemed comfortable in the company of Britain's newest senior royal, and the two shared a few smiles on their first traveling engagement together.

Their first stop featured a performance by local schoolchildren in the town of Widnes, near Liverpool. It was followed by events including the unveiling of a plaque to officially open the Mersey Gateway Bridge.

The two royals were greeted by cheering crowds in the city of Chester, where they observed the minute of silence.

The queen worked one side of the street, greeting well-wishers, while the duchess walked down the other side, chatting with residents and showing her wedding ring to a small group of well-wishers.

The duchess, a former actress on the TV show "Suits," is easing into royal duties after marrying Prince Harry last month at Windsor Castle.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • NY high court nixes Trump's bid to delay defamation suit

    NY high court nixes Trump's bid to delay defamation suit

    Thursday, June 14 2018 1:37 PM EDT2018-06-14 17:37:59 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 3:29 PM EDT2018-06-14 19:29:44 GMT
    New York's highest court has turned down President Donald Trump's latest bid to delay a defamation suit filed by a former "Apprentice" contestant who accused him of unwanted groping and kissing; he denies her...More >>
    New York's highest court has turned down President Donald Trump's latest bid to delay a defamation suit filed by a former "Apprentice" contestant who accused him of unwanted groping and kissing; he denies her allegations.More >>

  • New Jersey begins taking legal sports bets

    New Jersey begins taking legal sports bets

    Thursday, June 14 2018 12:27 AM EDT2018-06-14 04:27:39 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 3:29 PM EDT2018-06-14 19:29:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE – In this May 14, 2018, file photo, people make bets in the sports book at the South Point hotel and casino in Las Vegas. A day before New Jersey’s governor makes his state’s first legal wager on a sporting event, spo...(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE – In this May 14, 2018, file photo, people make bets in the sports book at the South Point hotel and casino in Las Vegas. A day before New Jersey’s governor makes his state’s first legal wager on a sporting event, spo...

    Like a fellow New Jersey governor did 40 years earlier, Gov. Phil Murphy is set to kick off a new era of gambling in the state.

    More >>

    Like a fellow New Jersey governor did 40 years earlier, Gov. Phil Murphy is set to kick off a new era of gambling in the state.

    More >>

  • Jurassic World crew reacts to real-world volcanic disasters

    Jurassic World crew reacts to real-world volcanic disasters

    Thursday, June 14 2018 3:08 PM EDT2018-06-14 19:08:00 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 3:29 PM EDT2018-06-14 19:29:23 GMT
    (Universal Pictures via AP). This image released by Universal Pictures shows a scene from the upcoming "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom."(Universal Pictures via AP). This image released by Universal Pictures shows a scene from the upcoming "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom."
    The cast and crew of "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" say it's an unfortunate coincidence that their summer blockbuster centers on a massively destructive erupting volcano.More >>
    The cast and crew of "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" say it's an unfortunate coincidence that their summer blockbuster centers on a massively destructive erupting volcano.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly