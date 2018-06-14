GOP brass shuns Nevada brothel owner who won primary - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

GOP brass shuns Nevada brothel owner who won primary

(David Montero /Los Angeles Times via AP). ADDS IDENITY OF WOMAN AT RIGHT AS HEIDI FLEISS - In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018 photo Nevada brothel owner Dennis Hof, second from right celebrates after winning the primary election in Pahrump, Nev. Hof, the... (David Montero /Los Angeles Times via AP). ADDS IDENITY OF WOMAN AT RIGHT AS HEIDI FLEISS - In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018 photo Nevada brothel owner Dennis Hof, second from right celebrates after winning the primary election in Pahrump, Nev. Hof, the...
(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File). FILE - In this June 13, 2016, file photo, Dennis Hof, owner of the Moonlite BunnyRanch, a legal brothel near Carson City, Nevada, is pictured during an interview in Oklahoma City. Hof, the owner of half a dozen legal brot... (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File). FILE - In this June 13, 2016, file photo, Dennis Hof, owner of the Moonlite BunnyRanch, a legal brothel near Carson City, Nevada, is pictured during an interview in Oklahoma City. Hof, the owner of half a dozen legal brot...

By SCOTT SONNER
Associated Press

RENO, Nev. (AP) - Nevada brothel owner Dennis Hof said the "establishment got crushed" when he knocked off an incumbent Republican in a state legislative primary.

But now the flamboyant pimp who starred on the HBO adult reality series "Cathouse," is being shunned by that some of that GOP establishment as he prepares to run for an Assembly seat in November.

U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, considered the most vulnerable Republican up for re-election in the Senate this year, and Attorney General Adam Laxalt, the GOP's gubernatorial nominee, are among those refusing to back Hof.

Laxalt "does not support Dennis Hof and will not be supporting him," Laxalt's campaign manager Kristin Davison said in an email to AP. Incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval, who is being forced out by term limits in November, and Wes Duncan, the GOP nominee for Laxalt's job, also are turning their backs on Hof.

But several high-profile conservatives didn't shy away from endorsing the man who calls himself "America's Pimp" in the GOP primary.

"We need more successful, independent businessmen in the Nevada Legislature," said Michelle Fiore, a former GOP state legislator and big gun rights defender. "I'm supporting Dennis Hof 1,000 percent."

Nevada GOP Chairman Michael McDonald stopped short of an endorsement but wrote a public letter attacking his primary opponent, Assemblyman James Oscarson, as a "Never Trumper" after he said Oscarson spread lies that Hof had endorsed Hillary Clinton.

"We welcome fiscal conservatives such as Mr. Hof who want to join our party. We need more of them," McDonald wrote.

Hof believes grassroots support will fuel his campaign and others will come around after he defeated Oscarson in a sprawling rural district in southern Nevada where registered Republicans outnumber Democrats by more than a 3-to-1 margin.

Hof said Wednesday that "everybody just wants to focus on 'brothels' and 'pimps.'"

"Guess what? The voters of District 36 didn't care!" he said in a statement.

"They wanted someone to represent them who would keep their word," Hof said. He claimed voters liked that he was not in "the pockets of the Carson City special interests," and wouldn't raise their taxes. He said he would fight for their gun and water rights and supports President Donald Trump's efforts "to make America great again."

Eric Herzik, chairman of the political science department at the University of Nevada, Reno, is among the longtime observers of Nevada elections who think Hof will win.

"This is the classic 'only-in-Nevada story'," Herzik told the AP. "I don't see that district flipping parties. You're going to have some disgruntled Republicans, but they are sure not going to vote Democratic."

Former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman won numerous elections despite being identified "basically as a mob lawyer," Herzik said. He said Hof's campaign may be a "bad case of optics in a traditional sense. But that doesn't seem to be that relevant in Nevada."

Hof spent $234,121 on the primary thanks largely to the $200,000 he loaned to his campaign. His Democratic opponent, Lesia Romanov, raised only $1,405, including $1,000 from the Nevada state teacher's union.

"At this point, most people are a little surprised that he won," she told the AP on Wednesday. "My campaign will be focused on ethics and education."

____

AP reporter Michelle Price contributed to this report from Las Vegas.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • North American trio beats Morocco to host 2026 World Cup

    North American trio beats Morocco to host 2026 World Cup

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 3:28 AM EDT2018-06-14 07:28:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

    FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

    More >>

    FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

    More >>

  • San Francisco elects first African-American woman as mayor

    San Francisco elects first African-American woman as mayor

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 4:48 PM EDT2018-06-13 20:48:40 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 3:21 AM EDT2018-06-14 07:21:03 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). File - In this June 6, 2018 file photo, former state Sen. Mark Leno speaks to reporters in San Francisco. San Francisco mayoral candidate Leno is scheduled to make remarks about the election as the latest results show London...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). File - In this June 6, 2018 file photo, former state Sen. Mark Leno speaks to reporters in San Francisco. San Francisco mayoral candidate Leno is scheduled to make remarks about the election as the latest results show London...
    Former state Sen. Mark Leno conceded a hard-fought San Francisco mayor's race on Wednesday a week after the June 5 election.More >>
    Former state Sen. Mark Leno conceded a hard-fought San Francisco mayor's race on Wednesday a week after the June 5 election.More >>

  • AP Investigation: Buying local fish? It may not be true

    AP Investigation: Buying local fish? It may not be true

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 12:47 PM EDT2018-06-13 16:47:26 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 3:19 AM EDT2018-06-14 07:19:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). Surrounded by ice, commercial fishing boats are docked in their slips after more than a week's worth of frigid weather froze the harbor in Lake Montauk in Montauk, N.Y., on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. Only a few commercial boats re...(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). Surrounded by ice, commercial fishing boats are docked in their slips after more than a week's worth of frigid weather froze the harbor in Lake Montauk in Montauk, N.Y., on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. Only a few commercial boats re...
    An Associated Press investigation finds that a leading sustainable seafood distributor who promised wild-caught, domestic fish traceable back to a dock has been duping chefs across the U.S.More >>
    An Associated Press investigation finds that a leading sustainable seafood distributor who promised wild-caught, domestic fish traceable back to a dock has been duping chefs across the U.S.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly