Rosa Parks family home to be offered at auction this summer

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - The house where Rosa Parks sought refuge in Detroit after fleeing the South will be offered at auction after being turned into a work of art and shipped across the Atlantic Ocean twice.

Artist Ryan Mendoza says he hopes it will eventually be displayed publicly.

The house was set for demolition when Parks' niece bought it for $500 and donated it to Mendoza to preserve Parks' legacy. Mendoza shipped it to his home in Berlin and reassembled it in his yard, where it drew a steady stream of visitors.

He brought it back to the U.S. this year and displayed it in Rhode Island, but had been searching for a permanent location.

Guernsey's auction house says the sale will be held midsummer. They expect it to fetch seven figures.

