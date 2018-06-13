FIRST ALERT: Showers overnight, patchy fog Thursday morning

A disturbance rotating across our area will bring more clouds and scattered showers overnight and into the morning hours. A storm can’t be ruled out, but I’m expecting mostly showers and scattered downpours. Areas of fog will also be possible as a very muggy and moist air mass remains in place. Lows will be near 70°.
The morning low clouds, showers, and fog will give way to some partly sunny weather by late morning. I’m expecting more sunshine and less rain across northern areas, with a rapid warm-up into the 80s. More scattered storms and showers will develop but the coverage will be greatest south of I-20 in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s north, with low 80s further south.
REST OF THE WORK-WEEK AND FATHER’S DAY WEEKEND: The rain chances will back-off some by the weekend and this will mean much hotter days, with highs back in the 90s. Feels-like temperatures may reach the triple-digit range at times this weekend. There will be a chance of pop-up storms and showers each day, but this wet weather will be limited to the afternoon.
This pattern is expected to continue through the start of next week. There is a chance we could see some tropical development over the southwest Gulf of Mexico within the next 5 days. This system may pull some moisture northward in the long term, enhancing rain chances to our west.
