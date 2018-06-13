Sneak peek at Thompson High School's new athletic facilities

What can you do with $20 million in high school athletics? Alabaster City Schools is showing you with Thompson High School.

Thompson, along with having a new school built, will have new athletic facilities for nearly every sport. Construction is almost complete.

Although students moved into the new school in February, it'll be another two weeks before the football team officially transitions from practicing in the old stadium to the new one. The new stadium can hold about 15,000 fans.

What's more, the new stadium is connected to a 30,000 square foot indoor football facility, weight room, athletic training facility and locker rooms.

