Learn something new, from coding to marketing, with these free online courses

Whether it’s a love for education, the drive to succeed, or just genuine curiosity, the hunger for knowledge and learning is what keeps us moving forward. Unfortunately, not everyone has the time or the money to take on a traditional course load, and with tuition costs on the rise, that won’t change anytime soon. So if you’re yearning to learn but don’t feel like going thousands of dollars into debt, check out our favorite free online courses from Udemy and take control of your curriculum.
If nothing on this list suits your fancy, you can also check out Coursera, Udacity, oredXfor more options.
The internet has become a vast interconnected market held together by lines of code and endless cat videos. If you’re looking to learn the building blocks of webpages, apps, and more, these computer science online courses are perfect for you.
Whether you’re starting a small business, grinding away at a 9-to-5 job, or just want to explore the inner workings of the business and marketing world, these free courses offer everything you need.
A great design can go a long way. A fully functional website or a growing business can always benefit from better-looking content, a better platform, a cool animation, or an awesome logo. Enroll now to get started with the latest curriculum.
The prerequisite to successfully delving into any topic, earning a certification, or just getting stuff done is productivity. These free productivity courses let you practice being a student without the stress of being in that environment — that means no pop quizzes!
If you’re looking to learn something that can have immediate applications to your life, these are the classes for you. Access the knowledge of those who have been there before, and become better than you were yesterday.
Looking for more cool stuff? Check out ourdealspage or sign up for our deals newsletter for weekly updates.
Updated on June 13, 2018: Added the new coding, business, productivity, health and self-improvement, and photography courses.
helps readers keep tabs on the fast-paced world of tech with all the latest news, fun product reviews, insightful editorials, and one-of-a-kind sneak peeks.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.