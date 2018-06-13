Learn something new, from coding to marketing, with these free online courses

By Jacob Kienlen



Content Provided by

Whether it’s a love for education, the drive to succeed, or just genuine curiosity, the hunger for knowledge and learning is what keeps us moving forward. Unfortunately, not everyone has the time or the money to take on a traditional course load, and with tuition costs on the rise, that won’t change anytime soon. So if you’re yearning to learn but don’t feel like going thousands of dollars into debt, check out our favorite free online courses from Udemy and take control of your curriculum.

If nothing on this list suits your fancy, you can also check out Coursera, Udacity, oredXfor more options.

Coding Courses

The internet has become a vast interconnected market held together by lines of code and endless cat videos. If you’re looking to learn the building blocks of webpages, apps, and more, these computer science online courses are perfect for you.

Business and Marketing Courses

Whether you’re starting a small business, grinding away at a 9-to-5 job, or just want to explore the inner workings of the business and marketing world, these free courses offer everything you need.

Photography and Design

A great design can go a long way. A fully functional website or a growing business can always benefit from better-looking content, a better platform, a cool animation, or an awesome logo. Enroll now to get started with the latest curriculum.

Productivity

The prerequisite to successfully delving into any topic, earning a certification, or just getting stuff done is productivity. These free productivity courses let you practice being a student without the stress of being in that environment — that means no pop quizzes!

Health and Self-Improvement

If you’re looking to learn something that can have immediate applications to your life, these are the classes for you. Access the knowledge of those who have been there before, and become better than you were yesterday.

Looking for more cool stuff? Check out ourdealspage or sign up for our deals newsletter for weekly updates.

Updated on June 13, 2018: Added the new coding, business, productivity, health and self-improvement, and photography courses.

dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers. We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us atDigital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.



helps readers keep tabs on the fast-paced world of tech with all the latest news, fun product reviews, insightful editorials, and one-of-a-kind sneak peeks.