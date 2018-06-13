Hoover mayor says tax raise could help rescue city budget

Hoover mayor Frank Brocato says he knows it’s just one cent, but he also says raising the sales tax in the city by that penny is what Hoover needs right now.

He's proposed raising the city's sales tax from 9 cents to 10 cents per dollar, which would bring in $20 million a year. He also proposes increasing the lodging tax, which would add $2 million more to that annually.

“We want to use that penny to correct our deficit and do routine capital projects we enjoy doing every year,” Brocato says. “Everything from making sure police and fire is properly equipped to putting sidewalks in our neighborhoods.”

Doing those things and making sure the city stays in the black would take $11 million, Brocato says. He also suggests another $4 million go to the city's schools. And the remaining $7 million could be used on a number projects that residents may feel enhances the quality of life in the city.

“If there are opportunities to do some wonderful things like a performing arts center, or creating a downtown, these are the types of things this penny will do,” Brocato said.

Brocato points out that Hoover's sales tax has hovered at nine percent for close to 25 years while surrounding municipalities have raised there.

“It's easy to kick the can down the street, so to speak and say, ‘Ah. Let's see what happens,’” Brocato says. “I don't want to be that way. I want to be proactive. I want to get in there and fight for what's best for our city.”

The council will vote on the matter July 2.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.