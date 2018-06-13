Painting of Tuscaloosa bridge scheduled to last 4 weeks

It'll take a few weeks to complete the paint job on the bridge over Veteran's Memorial Parkway in Tuscaloosa.

The Alabama Department of Transportation project will close the southbound access from Loop Road onto Veteran's Memorial Parkway. Also known as Hwy 215, it's near the University of Alabama Arboretum and V-A Medical Center.

The painting will prevent corrosion and rust.

It started Wednesday and should last four weeks weather permitting.

"Basically what they'll do is strip it down and work from the base layer all the way up and make sure that they put everything necessary on there to make it last as long as possible," said ALDOT spokesman John McWilliams.

The main entrance to the University of Alabama's Arboretum and Harry Pritchett Running Park will be temporarily closed, but access to the arboretum and park as available through Pelham Heights Road from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. while work is being done.

