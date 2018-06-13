Painting of Tuscaloosa bridge scheduled to last 4 weeks

The proposal raising the city's sales tax from 9 cents to 10 cents per dollar would bring in $20 million a year. Brocato also proposes increasing the lodging tax, which would add $2 million more to that annually.More >>
The proposal raising the city's sales tax from 9 cents to 10 cents per dollar would bring in $20 million a year. Brocato also proposes increasing the lodging tax, which would add $2 million more to that annually.More >>
An Avondale man is mourning the loss of his dog after it was run over when two thieves attempted to steal the man's van.More >>
An Avondale man is mourning the loss of his dog after it was run over when two thieves attempted to steal the man's van.More >>
Michelle and Chase White of Tuscaloosa are the first couple in the state of Alabama to become pregnant using a new fertility treatment called INVOcell that could be a game-changer for millions of couples struggling to conceive.More >>
Michelle and Chase White of Tuscaloosa are the first couple in the state of Alabama to become pregnant using a new fertility treatment called INVOcell that could be a game-changer for millions of couples struggling to conceive.More >>
There's a calling in support of senior citizens who fear that elder abuse happens more than we know because the victims may be too afraid to come forward.More >>
There's a calling in support of senior citizens who fear that elder abuse happens more than we know because the victims may be too afraid to come forward.More >>
The Alabama Department of Transportation project will close the southbound access from Loop Road onto Veteran's Memorial Parkway.More >>
The Alabama Department of Transportation project will close the southbound access from Loop Road onto Veteran's Memorial Parkway.More >>