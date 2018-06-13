Ax Throwing Facility Opens at Autobahn Indoor Speedway

Some people like to relax by watching TV or laying by the pool. Others, need a little more of an adrenalin kick. If you’re one of the latter, then the new ax-throwing facility at the Autobahn Indoor Speedway is for you.

“They showed me the ax throwing area and I was completely stunned. I never expected to be doing anything like this ever in my career,” says Autobahn Head Ax Coach Patrick Murphy.

That’s right. He’s an ax throwing coach.

He left his job as a sales manager ADT to join the new facility, and says it’s an experience everyone should try.

“I feel like it’s a great away to get out of the house and get away from life for a minute. A fun alternative instead of going to the park, if you want to go out and take out a little bit of anger or take out a little bit of frustration from the work week and the office, come out and throw a couple of axes and you’ll relax it will help you calm down and it will help you have a lot of fun,” says Murphy.

The ax throwing facility looks kind of like batting cages. The concept is similar to darts, just with axes and much bigger wooden targets. For groups of four or more, coaches will establish teams and competitions.

Don’t worry, even if you haven’t even held an ax before, you can still play.

“Usually we will start out with just the holding of the ax first. We wil start out with the two hand throw and after the two hand throw usually they will have it down pat, and usually they will be sticking it in the board by their 4th or 5th throw,” says Murphy. “Then they are ready for the competition. You can go head to head with your spouses or your family.”

