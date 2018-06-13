Vestavia Hills PD teaches children day-to-day jobs through camp

The Vestavia Hills Police Department hosted its second annual Youth Leadership Challenge this week.

"This is our second year, our chief challenged us to put it together, and at the core of it is building relationships. I think it is really what we are trying to do first and foremost is get young people in our area and our community to realize that we are just people with a unique responsibility, a unique job and if they have an interest they have an opportunity to learn a little bit more about it," Vestavia PD Capt. Brian Gilham said.

Students get the chance to learn hands on how police do their day to day jobs. Everything from DNA collection to fingerprinting - to photography and diagramming a crime scene.

"So giving young people an opportunity to see first hand what this profession is all about, and maybe spark interest, and when it comes time they may chose to go into this field," said Capt. Gilham.

