Former Bama star Mark Ingram returns to Saints camp, speaks out on suspension

The former Heisman winner from Alabama spoke with the media at the Saints training complex after arriving at camp after skipping OTA’s (organized team activities).

New Orleans Saints star running back Mark Ingram insists that was not holding out for a new contract when he skipped OTA’s, but rather was in South Florida working with his personal trainer.

“I’m ready to serve my suspension, and hopefully we’ll be 4-0 when I come back,” said Ingram.

Of his contract, Ingram said, “You know, people will make their own narrative. The media makes their own narrative. I'm not angry with my contract. I wasn't holding out. Yeah, I'm in the last year of my deal. Of course I'd like an extension. But that's not the reason I wasn't here. You have the option to stay home and train on your own. The main reason that I was not here was because I was training on my own, working on some things that I felt like I needed to get better at, that I could do best on my own."

Ingram would not dive into details about his four-game suspension after violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs, saying, “I’m not going to talk much about it, but will say I disagree with the ruling. I will serve my suspension and be ready to go when I come back.”

Mark Ingram had a sensational 2017 season, rushing for 1124 yards and scoring 12 touchdowns. Slimmed down to about 215 pounds from last year’s weight of 226 pounds, Ingram says he hopes to have another superb season in 2018.

