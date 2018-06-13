Bone marrow drive held at Brookwood Baptist

Brookwood Baptist Medical Center held a bone marrow drive Wednesday through "Be the Match."

The Registry can connect you to patients in need of live-saving bone marrow, since 70 percent of patients don't have a matched donor in the family. You have to be between 18 and 44.

If you're interested in donating, you can text "CURE 25" to the number "6-1-4-7-4" and Be the Match will send you a kit to do a cheek swab.

