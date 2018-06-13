Same group suspected in statewide break-in spree

The same group of people are suspected for each of these cases. (Source: Cullman County Sheriff's Office)

The Cullman County Sheriff's Office needs your help catching criminals who are breaking in to several businesses across the state.

Sheriff Matt Gentry said right now they know of two different incidents in Cullman County, three in Morgan County and one each in Springville, St. Clair County and Jefferson County.

The same group of people are suspected for each of these cases.

"With investigators working together across the state, we have video evidence that link all of them together," said Gentry. "We have already been working in conjunction with Crime Stoppers getting this information out to all law enforcement agencies in the state."

Gentry said the group is taking anything from cash, small safes and even cigarettes and cigars.

The sheriff said right now the damage to these business is thousands of dollars and business owners have lost thousands of dollars worth of merchandise as well.

"We are just asking the community and the citizens if you see somebody who fits the description in the videos that we are putting out, please call us or call Crime Stoppers. I know we are working in conjunction with Crime Stoppers and they offer a reward to locate these individuals that are hitting businesses and victims across the state," said Gentry.

Gentry does have a warning for these criminals.

"Time is on our side and you will get caught eventually," he said. "And when you do, you will be here with us at the Cullman County Detention Center."

