The Latest: Comcast $65B bid for Fox exceeds predictions - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

The Latest: Comcast $65B bid for Fox exceeds predictions

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2017, file photo, The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The potential for another media megadeal are sending shares of Comcast, Twenty-First Ce... (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2017, file photo, The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The potential for another media megadeal are sending shares of Comcast, Twenty-First Ce...
(AP Photo/File). FILE- This combo of file photos shows the 21st Century Fox sign outside of the News Corporation headquarters building on Aug. 1, 2017, in New York, bottom, and a Comcast sign on Oct. 12, 2017, in Hialeah, Fla. Comcast is making a $65 ... (AP Photo/File). FILE- This combo of file photos shows the 21st Century Fox sign outside of the News Corporation headquarters building on Aug. 1, 2017, in New York, bottom, and a Comcast sign on Oct. 12, 2017, in Hialeah, Fla. Comcast is making a $65 ...
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - This March 29, 2017, file photo shows a sign outside the Comcast Center in Philadelphia. The potential for another media megadeal are sending shares of Comcast, Twenty-First Century Fox and Disney into motion befor... (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - This March 29, 2017, file photo shows a sign outside the Comcast Center in Philadelphia. The potential for another media megadeal are sending shares of Comcast, Twenty-First Century Fox and Disney into motion befor...

NEW YORK (AP) - The Latest on Comcast's challenge to Disney for Fox (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

Comcast's $65 billion cash offer for Fox's entertainment businesses is higher than the $60 billion that pundits had been predicting. Experts are expecting Disney to make a counter offer.

GBH Insights analyst Dan Ives says Comcast's higher-than-expected bid "speaks to Comcast really wanting these key assets." 

Content is becoming more important as ways to deliver content proliferate. If Comcast prevails, Fox channels such as FX and National Geographic would join Comcast's CNBC, Bravo and SyFy.

Comcast says a federal judge's ruling Tuesday allowing AT&T's attempt to buy Time Warner to proceed, without selling off any major assets, paved the way for Comcast to go forward with its bid.

Disney's stock offer was for $52.5 billion when it was made in December, though the final value will depend on the stock price at the closing.

___

4:10 p.m.

Comcast is making a $65 billion bid for Fox's entertainment businesses, setting up a battle with Disney to become the next mega-media company.

The bid comes just a day after a federal judge cleared AT&T's takeover of Time Warner and rejected the government's argument that it would hurt competition in cable and satellite TV and jack up costs to consumers for streaming TV and movies. The ruling signaled that Comcast could win regulatory approval, too; its bid for Fox shares many similarities with the AT&T-Time Warner deal.

Comcast says its offer is 19 percent higher than Disney's all-stock deal.

The battle for Twenty-First Century Fox comes as traditional entertainment companies try to amass more properties to compete better with technology companies such as Netflix for viewers' attention - and dollars.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • 1st African-American woman set to be San Francisco mayor

    1st African-American woman set to be San Francisco mayor

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 4:48 PM EDT2018-06-13 20:48:40 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 6:38 PM EDT2018-06-13 22:38:39 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). File - In this June 6, 2018 file photo, former state Sen. Mark Leno speaks to reporters in San Francisco. San Francisco mayoral candidate Leno is scheduled to make remarks about the election as the latest results show London...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). File - In this June 6, 2018 file photo, former state Sen. Mark Leno speaks to reporters in San Francisco. San Francisco mayoral candidate Leno is scheduled to make remarks about the election as the latest results show London...
    Former state Sen. Mark Leno conceded a hard-fought San Francisco mayor's race on Wednesday a week after the June 5 election.More >>
    Former state Sen. Mark Leno conceded a hard-fought San Francisco mayor's race on Wednesday a week after the June 5 election.More >>

  • Nevada pimp wins GOP primary, rejoices with Hollywood madam

    Nevada pimp wins GOP primary, rejoices with Hollywood madam

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 3:07 AM EDT2018-06-13 07:07:08 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 6:38 PM EDT2018-06-13 22:38:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File). FILE - In this June 13, 2016, file photo, Dennis Hof, owner of the Moonlite BunnyRanch, a legal brothel near Carson City, Nevada, is pictured during an interview in Oklahoma City. The most closely-watched race in Nevada's ...(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File). FILE - In this June 13, 2016, file photo, Dennis Hof, owner of the Moonlite BunnyRanch, a legal brothel near Carson City, Nevada, is pictured during an interview in Oklahoma City. The most closely-watched race in Nevada's ...

    The owner of half a dozen legal brothels in Nevada has ousted a Republican state lawmaker running for re-election.

    More >>

    The owner of half a dozen legal brothels in Nevada has ousted a Republican state lawmaker running for re-election.

    More >>

  • St. Paul raccoon set free after scaling 25-story tower

    St. Paul raccoon set free after scaling 25-story tower

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 7:17 AM EDT2018-06-13 11:17:10 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 6:37 PM EDT2018-06-13 22:37:47 GMT
    (Evan Frost/Minnesota Public Radio via AP). A raccoon stretches out on a windowsill high above downtown St. Paul, Minn., Tuesday, June 12, 2018. The raccoon stranded on the ledge of a building in St. Paul captivated onlookers and generated interest on ...(Evan Frost/Minnesota Public Radio via AP). A raccoon stretches out on a windowsill high above downtown St. Paul, Minn., Tuesday, June 12, 2018. The raccoon stranded on the ledge of a building in St. Paul captivated onlookers and generated interest on ...
    A raccoon that scaled more than 20 stories of a high-rise office building in downtown St. Paul, Minnesota, has made it to the roof.More >>
    A raccoon that scaled more than 20 stories of a high-rise office building in downtown St. Paul, Minnesota, has made it to the roof.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly