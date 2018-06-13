Netflix viewers control the story with interactive ‘Minecraft: Story Mode’

The voice of Trevor Belmont has confirmed that work has already begun on the third season of Castlevania. The second season is set to air later this summer, but fans can rest easy knowing more episodes are on the way.

Today during Nintendo’s livestream, we caught a sneak peek of the upcoming Super Smash Bros Ultimate, though it wasn’t as much a "peek" as it was a full reveal of the 60-plus character roster.

Yang reflected on how his role on the show went from a three-line part to a series regular, why he doesn’t mind being spied on, and how he maintained the authenticity of an Asian character on a predominantly white-casted show

Netflix and Telltale Games have partnered to bring an interactive version of Minecraft: Story Mode to the movie and television streaming service. Though not a full game, it will let viewers make their own choices.

We’ve seen services marketed as “Netflix for games” in the past, but it appears Netflix will fulfill that function itself in the future — kind of. The company will soon offer an adaptation of Telltale’s Minecraft: Story Mode, and it will include interactive elements.

A report from TechRadar initially said that a version of Minecraft: Story Mode would be coming to Netflix, but it will not be the exact same experience currently offered on consoles, phones, and PC. It will function as an “interactive narrative story,” rather than a full choose-your-own-adventure game we typically see from Telltale, but it should still give less-experienced players the chance to see what Minecraft: Story Mode is all about.

As CNET pointed out in its own report, this sort of interactivity has actually been on Netflix before with Puss in Book: Trapped in anEpic Tale, and as Minecraft: Story Mode is already aimed at a younger audience than most of Telltale’s other games, it makes sense for it to be offered this way. A collaboration between Netflix’s Stranger Things and Minecraft: Story Mode is also in the works, but it will be offered through Telltale’s traditional channels instead of on Netflix.

Netflix might not be ready to offer full-fledged game streaming on its platform, butseveral other companies are preparing for it. Electronic Arts is planning to offer the ability to stream its games on nearly any device you own, and Microsoft has begun working on a similar service. PlayStation Now lets you play a variety of games from either a PlayStation 4 or PC without having to purchase them individually, and GeForce Now offers a more unique options — though you do still buy copies of the games through Steam, Uplay, or Battle.net, Nvidia handles everything hardware-related on its end, so you’re free to play games your own computer wouldn’t otherwise be able to run.

We would love to see Netflix offer similar interactive experiences in the future, possibly with Telltale’s more mature series like The Wolf Among Us or Tales from the Borderlands. Which games would you like to see adapted for interactive Netflix shows? Let us know in the comments!



