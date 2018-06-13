The days of "James McGill, Attorney at Law" being uttered with sweet British cadence are almost over.

The days of "James McGill, Attorney at Law" being uttered with sweet British cadence are almost over.

Starz just gave you a very good reason to attend this year's New York Comic Con.

Starz just gave you a very good reason to attend this year's New York Comic Con.

At long last, Outlander is headed to New York Comic Con

At long last, Outlander is headed to New York Comic Con

The best and worst part of celebrities being on social media is that we all get to gawk and stare at their feuds in real time instead of waiting to read second-hand accounts of it in the gossip rags

The best and worst part of celebrities being on social media is that we all get to gawk and stare at their feuds in real time instead of waiting to read second-hand accounts of it in the gossip rags

"Orange Is the New Black" gets an updated credit sequence for Season 6

"Orange Is the New Black" gets an updated credit sequence for Season 6

Here's your first look at Orange Is the New Black's new maximum security digs

Here's your first look at Orange Is the New Black's new maximum security digs



By Keisha Hatchett,

"Orange Is the New Black" gets an updated credit sequence for Season 6 - WATCH NOW: pic.twitter.com/t0PB0p0K3d

— See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) June 13, 2018

Orange Is the New Black is switching things up for Season 6.

Netflix is bringing in several changes for the upcoming season, including a much-needed update on the series' opening sequence to match the change of locale. The credits now include shots of the ladies' new maximum security home interwoven with the faces of different inmates.

The streaming service also tweeted out a first look at their new digs, and it's a far cry from Litchfield. While their previous home featured plenty of open spaces, the new prison is full of restrictive bars and locked doors -- crushing any hope of another rebellion.

Season 5 ended with a massive riot that essentially destroyed Litchfield, forcing the inmates to be moved to a new location. While Flaca and Maritza were carted off to separate places, others remained behind in the chaos including Piper, Alex, Taystee, Cindy, Suzanne, Red, Nicky, Blanca, Freida and Gloria. They were last seen linking arms waiting for SWAT to come charging through the door, their fates still unknown. When the new season picks up, we'll find out just who made it out of the wreckage and will be set to max.

Orange Is the New Black stars Taylor Schilling, Laura Prepon, Danielle Brooks, Uzo Aduba, Natasha Lyonne, Kate Mulgrew, Taryn Manning and Yael Stone. It returns for Season 6 Friday, July 27 on Netflix.

Check out the ladies' new home in the photos below.

Litch is no more! Check out the new prison #OITNB S6 takes place in pic.twitter.com/2VleFPUwP0

— See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) June 13, 2018

Other Links From TVGuide.com

Orange Is the New Black