FIRST ALERT: Still tracking some areas of rain, storms

We continue to track a spin in the atmosphere moving south across the state that's kicking up showers and storms. The coverage of showers and storms this evening and into tonight will be greatest south of I-20. Rain and clouds have helped hold back temperatures to the 70s today which is nice, but it’s still muggy outside.

Most of the rain should taper off in time for the Baron’s game and overall we will see decreasing rain chances overnight.

Muggy air is here and here to stay. Temperatures at night will be in the lower 70s and during the day in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Rain chances look to lower some to close out the week and heading into Father’s Day weekend.

Father’s Day weekend features more widely scattered showers and storms and muggy conditions. There are a ton of events going on this weekend and folks that will be outside on the lake too and we urge you to stay weather aware. Storms can pop up quickly and lightning can strike up to 10 miles away from a storm. That means if you hear thunder, to get inside and get off the water. Don’t wait for it to rain or it may be too late. Check your phone for lightning alerts too if it’s hard to hear outside.

