3 charged in robbery of woman outside shopping center

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (AP) - Police say three people have been charged in connection with a robbery of a woman outside of a shopping center in Alabama.

Lt. Phil Dillon says Trussville police said Tuesday that they obtained warrants against James Edward Hicks, Jamorris Dywone Staten and an unnamed teenager.

Al.com reports the holdup happened June 6 at 11:45 a.m. An armed man robbed the woman of her purse. The victim was knocked down and injured. Police say the suspect then fled and got into a vehicle with two other people inside.

Hicks, Staten and the teenager were charged with multiple offenses, including first-degree robbery. Dillon says Hicks and Staten have been arrested. It's unclear if the accused have lawyers.

