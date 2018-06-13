Doctor: Florida officer shot in standoff is in coma - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Doctor: Florida officer shot in standoff is in coma

(Jacob Langston/Orlando Sentinel via AP). Residents at Westbrook Apartments get a first look at their building where a gunman held four children hostage before taking their life and his own, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. The children were di... (Jacob Langston/Orlando Sentinel via AP). Residents at Westbrook Apartments get a first look at their building where a gunman held four children hostage before taking their life and his own, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. The children were di...

By MIKE SCHNEIDER
Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - A police officer is in a coma and has a long road to recovery after being shot in the head earlier in the week by a Florida felon who eventually killed four children during a standoff, a trauma surgeon said Wednesday.

Orlando Police Officer Kevin Valencia was in critical condition but has shown signs of responsiveness, the doctor said.

"He has a long road ahead for recovery," said Dr. Chadwick Smith at Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Valencia's wife, Meghan, said her husband is a fighter. Sobbing as she talked about her husband, Meghan Valencia said they are childhood sweethearts and have two sons.

"We were each other's first boyfriend and girlfriend when we were 12," she said. "You can imagine this person is literally everything to me."

Meghan Valencia expressed sorrow for the killing of the four children by Gary Lindsey, who holed up with the children in a 21-hour standoff that ended late Monday. The children, ranging in age from 1 to 11, belonged to Lindsey and his girlfriend.

Sunday night's standoff began when Lindsey's girlfriend left the apartment and told police she had been battered. Lindsey fired at responding officers, seriously wounding Valencia. One officer was able to return fire.

Lindsey, 35, was found dead in a closet when officers entered the apartment Monday night. Two of the children were found in one bedroom, and the other two were found in another bedroom. The medical examiner on Wednesday reported that children were killed from bullets from Lindsey's handgun and not from the exchange of fire from officers, Orlando Police Chief John Mina said.

Mina defended the decision not to storm the apartment sooner, saying such actions might have provoked Lindsey and put the children in harm's way.

Meanwhile, Meghan Valencia asked for prayers from the public.

"He needs all the support he can get," Meghan Valencia said. "So that he can wake up. So that he can live because my boys need a daddy and I need my husband and this community needs a real hero."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Lawsuits: Congressional maps dilute black voters in 3 states

    Lawsuits: Congressional maps dilute black voters in 3 states

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 4:07 PM EDT2018-06-13 20:07:34 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 5:13 PM EDT2018-06-13 21:13:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this July 26, 2016 file photo, former Attorney General Eric Holder speaks during the second day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. The National Redistricting Foundation, a nonprofit af...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this July 26, 2016 file photo, former Attorney General Eric Holder speaks during the second day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. The National Redistricting Foundation, a nonprofit af...
    A Democratic political group has launched a legal campaign to create majority-minority congressional districts in three Southern states, claiming the current maps discriminate against black voters.More >>
    A Democratic political group has launched a legal campaign to create majority-minority congressional districts in three Southern states, claiming the current maps discriminate against black voters.More >>

  • A year after shooting, GOP lawmakers hold firm on gun rights

    A year after shooting, GOP lawmakers hold firm on gun rights

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 4:49 PM EDT2018-06-13 20:49:22 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 5:13 PM EDT2018-06-13 21:13:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File). FILE - In this March 6, 2018 file photo, House Republican Whip Steve Scalise speaks at the 2018 American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) policy conference in Washington. Scalise, the Louisiana Republican who w...(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File). FILE - In this March 6, 2018 file photo, House Republican Whip Steve Scalise speaks at the 2018 American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) policy conference in Washington. Scalise, the Louisiana Republican who w...
    Republican lawmakers say the shooting of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and others at a congressional baseball practice a year ago has only strengthened their commitment to protecting gun rights.More >>
    Republican lawmakers say the shooting of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and others at a congressional baseball practice a year ago has only strengthened their commitment to protecting gun rights.More >>

  • Pence gives campaign-style speech to Southern Baptists

    Pence gives campaign-style speech to Southern Baptists

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-06-13 19:47:38 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 5:13 PM EDT2018-06-13 21:13:17 GMT
    (Andy Jacobsohn/The Dallas Morning News via AP). Vice president Mike Pence speaks at the annual meeting of The Southern Baptist Convention at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas Wednesday, June 13, 2018.(Andy Jacobsohn/The Dallas Morning News via AP). Vice president Mike Pence speaks at the annual meeting of The Southern Baptist Convention at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas Wednesday, June 13, 2018.
    Vice President Mike Pence gives campaign-style to the closing session of the Southern Baptist Convention ' annual meeting, winning several standing ovations even as his appearance drew criticism from some...More >>
    Vice President Mike Pence gives campaign-style to the closing session of the Southern Baptist Convention ' annual meeting, winning several standing ovations even as his appearance drew criticism from some evangelicals.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly