'Like dominoes': Utah homes burn as wildfires menace US West - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

'Like dominoes': Utah homes burn as wildfires menace US West

(Jerry McBride/The Durango Herald via AP). In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018, photograph, hot spots glow after sunset near the Falls Creek Subdivision as the 416 Fire burns near Durango, Colo. (Jerry McBride/The Durango Herald via AP). In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018, photograph, hot spots glow after sunset near the Falls Creek Subdivision as the 416 Fire burns near Durango, Colo.
(Jerry McBride/The Durango Herald via AP). In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018, photograph, Sandy Elliott follows her putt while playing a round of golf with Marlene Gebhardt at Dalton Golf and Country Club with the 416 Fire burning behind them near Durango... (Jerry McBride/The Durango Herald via AP). In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018, photograph, Sandy Elliott follows her putt while playing a round of golf with Marlene Gebhardt at Dalton Golf and Country Club with the 416 Fire burning behind them near Durango...
(Jerry McBride/The Durango Herald via AP). In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018, photograph, a sign is posted to show that there is no access because of wildfires to San Juan National Forest on County Road 124 north May Day near Durango, Colo.. (Jerry McBride/The Durango Herald via AP). In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018, photograph, a sign is posted to show that there is no access because of wildfires to San Juan National Forest on County Road 124 north May Day near Durango, Colo..
(Jerry McBride /The Durango Herald via AP). In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018, photo, smoke envelops a helicopter as it is used to battle a wildfire near Durango, Colo. (Jerry McBride /The Durango Herald via AP). In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018, photo, smoke envelops a helicopter as it is used to battle a wildfire near Durango, Colo.

By COLLEEN SLEVIN and LINDSAY WHITEHURST
Associated Press

DENVER (AP) - A fast-moving brush fire destroyed eight homes in the Utah tourist town of Moab, while more than 3,000 people in Colorado and Wyoming fled multiple wildfires scorching the drought-stricken U.S. West on Wednesday.

The blaze in Moab, known for its dramatic red rocks, started in a wooded area Tuesday night and quickly spread to homes over less than a square mile (kilometer), Police Chief Jim Winder said. Crews were extinguishing embers Wednesday.

Moab residents Tim Clark and his girlfriend Tina Saunders grabbed their dogs, family photos and a laptop, evacuating with their home in flames.

"Those houses just started going like dominoes," Clark told the Salt Lake Tribune . "Bam! Bam! Bam! Bam!"

Police said the early investigation has ruled out natural causes for the blaze that ignited near a creek that is frequently used as a walkway in a largely blue-collar neighborhood. It was not near the tourist-heavy areas in the town known for its proximity to Arches and Canyonlands national parks.

Moab resident Shane Tangren told the newspaper that he arrived home from work Tuesday evening to find flames nearby. He was trying to protect the house he's lived in since he was 16 by wetting it down, but the wind shifted and sent the flames barreling right toward him. He fled.

"I sat there and watched it burn to the ground," Tangren, 55, told the newspaper. "Everything - photographs, birth certificates, memories - it's all gone. My first car - that was a 1970 (Pontiac) GTO. Up in flames. I bought it when I was 15."

In Colorado's mountains, residents have evacuated more than 1,300 houses - condos, apartments and pricey homes - as flames threatened an area known for its ski resorts. Firefighters, with help from aircraft, got a quick jump on a fire near Silverthorne after it was reported Tuesday and have managed to keep it from spreading beyond about 91 acres in heavy timber, including trees killed by pine beetles.

Summit Fire Chief Jeff Berino said Wednesday night that lightning did not play a role in the fire and that "some type of human element is probably likely" as a cause.

Across the state, Colorado's largest fire has burned about 43 square miles (111 square kilometers) over nearly two weeks. Residents could go back to about 180 homes no longer threatened at the northern edge of the fire Wednesday, but others remained out of more than 1,900 houses.

The blaze about 13 miles (43 kilometers) north of Durango is in the Four Corners region where Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah meet and which is in the middle of a large swath of exceptional drought. Much of the U.S. West is experiencing some level of drought.

Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper said the rapid response from emergency crews has helped prevent a repeat of devastating wildfires in 2012 and 2013. Years ago, he said fire departments were hesitant to commit resources to fighting every fire, and launching a coordinated response to a major blaze could take up to two days.

Hickenlooper said better coordination has cut down on delays, and the state reimburses local departments for initial response costs, in an attempt to control a blaze before it can spread.  

"We learned a lot from the disasters, the fires we had in 2012 and 2013," Hickenlooper told reporters. 

Meanwhile, a wildfire in Wyoming's Medicine Bow National Forest doubled in size over 24 hours, burning about 8 square miles (21 square kilometers). Nearly 400 seasonal and permanent homes have been evacuated because of the fire near the Colorado border.

The fire has destroyed some structures, but investigators have not said how many or what type.

The situation was better in central Washington, where authorities lifted evacuation orders or warnings for about 50 residents as crews work to contain a wildfire burning grass and brush.

Officials said one small outbuilding was lost but no injuries have been reported.

___

Whitehurst reported from Salt Lake City. Associated Press writers Bob Moen in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Brian Eason and Thomas Peipert in Denver contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Deadly fires in CaliforniaMore>>

  • 'Like dominoes': Utah homes burn as wildfires menace US West

    'Like dominoes': Utah homes burn as wildfires menace US West

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:51 PM EDT2018-06-13 18:51:44 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 3:01 AM EDT2018-06-14 07:01:45 GMT
    (Jerry McBride/The Durango Herald via AP). In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018, photograph, hot spots glow after sunset near the Falls Creek Subdivision as the 416 Fire burns near Durango, Colo.(Jerry McBride/The Durango Herald via AP). In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018, photograph, hot spots glow after sunset near the Falls Creek Subdivision as the 416 Fire burns near Durango, Colo.
    Authorities say a fast-moving brush fire destroyed eight homes in the Utah tourist town of Moab and more than 3,000 people in Colorado and Wyoming fled multiple wildfires scorching the drought-stricken U.S. West.More >>
    Authorities say a fast-moving brush fire destroyed eight homes in the Utah tourist town of Moab and more than 3,000 people in Colorado and Wyoming fled multiple wildfires scorching the drought-stricken U.S. West.More >>

  • New wildfire erupts near Colorado ski resorts, houses

    New wildfire erupts near Colorado ski resorts, houses

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:46 AM EDT2018-06-12 07:46:08 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:23 PM EDT2018-06-13 18:23:41 GMT
    (Satellite image ©2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company via AP). This June 9, 2018, satellite image provide by DigitalGlobe shows the 416 Fire, right, and the Burro Fire, left, northwest of Durango, Colo.(Satellite image ©2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company via AP). This June 9, 2018, satellite image provide by DigitalGlobe shows the 416 Fire, right, and the Burro Fire, left, northwest of Durango, Colo.
    Extreme fire danger is shutting down a sprawling forest that includes some of Colorado's most stunning mountains, a rare tactic also being used in neighboring states as the U.S. Southwest struggles with severe...More >>
    Extreme fire danger is shutting down a sprawling forest that includes some of Colorado's most stunning mountains, a rare tactic also being used in neighboring states as the U.S. Southwest struggles with severe drought.More >>

  • Potential misuse of Elon Musk's flamethrowers worries people

    Potential misuse of Elon Musk's flamethrowers worries people

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 7:10 AM EDT2018-06-12 11:10:09 GMT
    Tuesday, June 12 2018 7:29 AM EDT2018-06-12 11:29:09 GMT

    The billionaire tweeted a warning over the weekend, reminding people to use the flamethrowers "as directed to avoid unintentionally burning things down."

    More >>

    The billionaire tweeted a warning over the weekend, reminding people to use the flamethrowers "as directed to avoid unintentionally burning things down."

    More >>
    •   

  • National, world weatherWeather and disaster coverageMore>>

  • 'Like dominoes': Utah homes burn as wildfires menace US West

    'Like dominoes': Utah homes burn as wildfires menace US West

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:51 PM EDT2018-06-13 18:51:44 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 3:01 AM EDT2018-06-14 07:01:45 GMT
    (Jerry McBride/The Durango Herald via AP). In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018, photograph, hot spots glow after sunset near the Falls Creek Subdivision as the 416 Fire burns near Durango, Colo.(Jerry McBride/The Durango Herald via AP). In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018, photograph, hot spots glow after sunset near the Falls Creek Subdivision as the 416 Fire burns near Durango, Colo.
    Authorities say a fast-moving brush fire destroyed eight homes in the Utah tourist town of Moab and more than 3,000 people in Colorado and Wyoming fled multiple wildfires scorching the drought-stricken U.S. West.More >>
    Authorities say a fast-moving brush fire destroyed eight homes in the Utah tourist town of Moab and more than 3,000 people in Colorado and Wyoming fled multiple wildfires scorching the drought-stricken U.S. West.More >>

  • Strong Pennsylvania storm damages businesses, overturns cars

    Strong Pennsylvania storm damages businesses, overturns cars

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 11:57 PM EDT2018-06-14 03:57:25 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 3:01 AM EDT2018-06-14 07:01:32 GMT
    A strong storm has pounded parts of Pennsylvania, damaging buildings, overturning cars and downing trees and power lines.More >>
    A strong storm has pounded parts of Pennsylvania, damaging buildings, overturning cars and downing trees and power lines.More >>

  • Some lava evacuees may return to homes during 'stable' flow

    Some lava evacuees may return to homes during 'stable' flow

    Monday, June 11 2018 4:34 PM EDT2018-06-11 20:34:10 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 8:21 PM EDT2018-06-14 00:21:13 GMT
    (AP Photo/L.E. Baskow). Lava from the Kilauea volcano flows in and around Pahoa, Hawaii, Sunday, June 10, 2018.(AP Photo/L.E. Baskow). Lava from the Kilauea volcano flows in and around Pahoa, Hawaii, Sunday, June 10, 2018.
    Small explosions at the summit of an erupting Hawaii volcano could send ash into communities.More >>
    Small explosions at the summit of an erupting Hawaii volcano could send ash into communities.More >>
    •   

  • NationalMore>>

  • San Francisco elects first African-American woman as mayor

    San Francisco elects first African-American woman as mayor

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 4:48 PM EDT2018-06-13 20:48:40 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 4:00 AM EDT2018-06-14 08:00:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). File - In this June 6, 2018 file photo, former state Sen. Mark Leno speaks to reporters in San Francisco. San Francisco mayoral candidate Leno is scheduled to make remarks about the election as the latest results show London...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). File - In this June 6, 2018 file photo, former state Sen. Mark Leno speaks to reporters in San Francisco. San Francisco mayoral candidate Leno is scheduled to make remarks about the election as the latest results show London...
    Former state Sen. Mark Leno conceded a hard-fought San Francisco mayor's race on Wednesday a week after the June 5 election.More >>
    Former state Sen. Mark Leno conceded a hard-fought San Francisco mayor's race on Wednesday a week after the June 5 election.More >>

  • AP Investigation: Buying local fish? It may not be true

    AP Investigation: Buying local fish? It may not be true

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 12:47 PM EDT2018-06-13 16:47:26 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 3:59 AM EDT2018-06-14 07:59:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). Surrounded by ice, commercial fishing boats are docked in their slips after more than a week's worth of frigid weather froze the harbor in Lake Montauk in Montauk, N.Y., on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. Only a few commercial boats re...(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). Surrounded by ice, commercial fishing boats are docked in their slips after more than a week's worth of frigid weather froze the harbor in Lake Montauk in Montauk, N.Y., on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. Only a few commercial boats re...
    An Associated Press investigation finds that a leading sustainable seafood distributor who promised wild-caught, domestic fish traceable back to a dock has been duping chefs across the U.S.More >>
    An Associated Press investigation finds that a leading sustainable seafood distributor who promised wild-caught, domestic fish traceable back to a dock has been duping chefs across the U.S.More >>

  • Videos show Vegas police helping people duck, escape gunfire

    Videos show Vegas police helping people duck, escape gunfire

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 4:07 PM EDT2018-06-13 20:07:27 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 3:58 AM EDT2018-06-14 07:58:18 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, police run toward the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. Police planned to release body-worn camera video from officers...(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, police run toward the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. Police planned to release body-worn camera video from officers...
    Police have released video from cameras worn by officers trying to find a gunman opening fire from a Las Vegas Strip hotel and help victims wounded during the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.More >>
    Police have released video from cameras worn by officers trying to find a gunman opening fire from a Las Vegas Strip hotel and help victims wounded during the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly