2 men charged in Alabama church break-in

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Two men who are accused of breaking into a church in Alabama have been arrested.

Birmingham police Sgt. Johnny Williams tells AL.com that members of Nichols Temple A.M.E. Church arrived at the building in the morning hours of June 5 to find damage to several items including toilets and urinals.

Surveillance footage captured both suspects prying on doors. Police say the video was placed on social media and members of the community helped identify the suspects.

Twenty-three-year-old Nicholas Lee and 19-year-old Cedric Carter were charged with burglary and criminal mischief. It's unclear if they have lawyers.

