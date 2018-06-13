Jadaisa, born September 2001 is a Barney and bubble lover!

Jadaisa loves to listen to music, dance, play on her iPad and watch Barney. Her favorite foods are hamburgers, hot dogs, french fries and Chinese food.

She loves to receive attention and enjoys trips to the park. Jadaisa receives special education services at school. Her verbal skills have improved since entering care and she has learned different ways to express herself.

She has been diagnosed with severe mental disability, autism, asthma, enuresis and a seizure disorder. She wears pull ups as she has problems with toileting, and will need 24-hour care for the remainder of her life.

--

Heart Gallery Alabama's mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child's individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving supportive family to help him become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.