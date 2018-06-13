Exhaust-ing ordeal: Woman gets head stuck in tailpipe - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Exhaust-ing ordeal: Woman gets head stuck in tailpipe

WINSTED, Minn. (AP) - A young woman endured an exhaust-ing ordeal when she got her head stuck in a truck's oversized tailpipe at a Minnesota music festival.

Firefighters used a power saw to free the woman from her predicament at last weekend's Winstock Music Festival in Winsted, about 40 miles west of Minneapolis. Video of the rescue was posted on Facebook.

KARE-TV reports that it's unknown how she ended up with her head in the tailpipe, but alcohol may have been a factor: The McLeod County Sheriff's Office says she was cited for underage drinking and escorted out.

---

This item has been corrected to show the dateline is Winsted, Minn., not Winstead, Minn.

___

Information from: KARE-TV, http://www.kare11.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

