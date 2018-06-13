Suspect in custody after shots fired during attempt to serve war - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

breaking

Suspect in custody after shots fired during attempt to serve warrant in East Birmingham

(Source: Hannah Ward/WBRC) (Source: Hannah Ward/WBRC)
(Source: Hannah Ward/WBRC) (Source: Hannah Ward/WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

A suspect is in custody after shots were fired during an attempt to serve a warrant.

Kaia Bernard Fortune, 18, is being treated at DCH in Tuscaloosa for a gunshot wound. Police say shots were fired when a U.S. Marshal was serving a warrant for attempted murder at a home on Orchid Road.

Police say an officer is also in the hospital after dodging the suspect's car and landing on a rock on his back.

We will provide more updates when they are available.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly