Suspect in custody after shots fired during attempt to serve warrant in East Birmingham

A suspect is in custody after shots were fired during an attempt to serve a warrant.

Kaia Bernard Fortune, 18, is being treated at DCH in Tuscaloosa for a gunshot wound. Police say shots were fired when a U.S. Marshal was serving a warrant for attempted murder at a home on Orchid Road.

Police say an officer is also in the hospital after dodging the suspect's car and landing on a rock on his back.

BREAKING: We are told that the suspect is in custody at DCH hospital in Tuscaloosa. The suspect was shot. Law enforcement are not saying where he was shot. @WBRCnews — Hannah Ward (@HannahWBRC) June 13, 2018

