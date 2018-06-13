Suspect in custody after shots fired during attempt to serve warrant in East Birmingham

A suspect is in custody after shots were fired during an attempt to serve a warrant.
Kaia Bernard Fortune, 18, is being treated at DCH in Tuscaloosa for a gunshot wound. Police say shots were fired when a U.S. Marshal was serving a warrant for attempted murder at a home on Orchid Road.
Police say an officer is also in the hospital after dodging the suspect's car and landing on a rock on his back.
BREAKING: We are told that the suspect is in custody at DCH hospital in Tuscaloosa. The suspect was shot. Law enforcement are not saying where he was shot. @WBRCnews— Hannah Ward (@HannahWBRC) June 13, 2018
We will provide more updates when they are available.
