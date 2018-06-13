Shots fired when U.S. Marshals try to serve warrant in East Birmingham

There is a heavy police presence in an East Birmingham neighborhood after shots were fired.
U.S. Marshals were trying to serve a warrant at a home on Orchid Road when shots were fired. The suspect left the scene.
A police officer was hurt when he fell, but will be ok. No one else was hurt.
Authorities say they consider the suspect armed and dangerous.
