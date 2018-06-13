Shots fired when U.S. Marshals try to serve warrant in East Birm - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Shots fired when U.S. Marshals try to serve warrant in East Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

There is a heavy police presence in an East Birmingham neighborhood after shots were fired.

U.S. Marshals were trying to serve a warrant at a home on Orchid Road when shots were fired. The suspect left the scene.

A police officer was hurt when he fell, but will be ok. No one else was hurt.

Authorities say they consider the suspect armed and dangerous.

