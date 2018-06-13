Totally tiny and cool: 18 portable tech gadgets you’ll want to use every day

By Lucas Coll



Electronics are getting smaller and smaller, and we all seem to haveour ownspecial must-have gadgets that we never leave home without. You probably already have a smartphone with you just about everywhere you go, but if you’re in the market for some new portable tech, we’ve rounded up a handful of cool palm-sized devices.

Below are our favorite portable tech deals going right now, from afolding keyboardto a new smartwatch. We’ve also thrown in a couple fun gadgets for you to express your geeky side.

Star Wars Darth Vader lightsaber laser pointer $10

You can give presentations in Sith style with this laser pointer, which is a detailed miniature replica of Darth Vader’s lightsaber. The mini lightsaber measures 3.75 inches in length and features a handy keychain attachment. Three button-cell batteries are included as well. Electronics don’t always need to be used for serious purposes, sometimes they are just silly and fun. If you’re looking for gifts for a geeky friend or loved one, and electronic gadgets are on your radar, this is a smart option.

A 33 percent discount means you can buy the ThinkGeek-exclusive Darth Vader lightsaber laser pointer for $10, which is pretty cheap for a lightsaber.

Amir clip-on smartphone camera lenses $14

If you love to take pictures with your phone but find the camera’s capabilities a little bit limiting, then this gadget is for you. The Amir clip-on camera lenses feature sturdy aluminum and glass construction. The bundle contains a 180-degree fisheye lens, a 0.4x super wide-angle lens, and a 10x macro zoom lens for detailed close-up shots. The metal housing is also water- and dust-resistant.

The universal clip-on design works with most popular brands of Android phones, as well as the latest Apple iPhones. The Amir smartphone camera lenses come in at just $14 on Amazon.

Travelambo RFID wallet — $16

A good RFID wallet provides an extra layer of security for the digital age, keeping your credit and ID cards safe from remote readers. You don’t have to sacrifice style for function, however, thanks to the leather Travelambo wallet.

This minimalist wallet is made of genuine leather lined with RFID-blocking material. It has six card slots, an ID window, and a compartment where you can tuck away a few bills. Best of all: It’ll only set you back $16 from Amazon.

Star Trek TNG Isolinear Chip USB drive— $15

It never hurts to have a bit of extra storage (especially when you’re frequently on the move exploring the final frontier), and now you can replace those boring black-and-gray thumb drives with this Star Trek-inspired one from ThinkGeek. This 8GB USB stick resembles an isolinear chip from Star Trek: The Next Generationand lights up when its plugged into your laptop, taking you back to the iconic engine room of the USS Enterprise.

The Star Trek isolinear chip USB flash drive can be yours from ThinkGeek for $15 after a $5 discount.

Streamlight 73001 nano keychain flashlight — $9

Many of us have flashlights on our phones, but they aren’t always convenient to use or the best option. This nano torch from Streamlight, one of the best flashlight makers around, is the perfect addition to any keychain. This powerful and compact flashlight is perfect for navigating small, dimly lit spaces or just providing LED light where it’s needed the most.

The Streamlight 73001 keychain flashlight is available for $9 on Amazon.

Freehawk 7-in-1 keychain multitool — $8

You never know when your going to need a tool to get the job done, but carrying around a tool bag with you everywhere you go is both impractical and unfashionable. That’s why the Freehawk keychain multitoolis one of the most useful gadgets on our list. It comes with an LED flashlight, a bottle opener, two screwdrivers, a knife, and even be one of your most useful kitchen gadgets in a pinch.

Pick up this must-have 7-in-1 multitool for just $8 on Amazon.

Star Wars Astromech Droid mini backpack keychains — $15 each

Need a backpack for your backpack? These little Star Wars keychains function like regular backpacks albeit very small ones with zip-up compartments where you can store your other portable tech gadgets. It’s the perfect place to tuck that Star Trek USB drive.

This mini backpack keychain comes in two flavors R2-D2 and BB-8 with both of them ringing in at $15 from ThinkGeek after a 25 percent savings of $5.

R2-D2 BB-8

iClever folding keyboard $36

Bluetooth keyboards are nothing new, but most of them — even fairly compact models — aren’t very pocket-friendly. This folding wireless keyboard from iClever is the perfect solution, giving you a miniature set of QWERTY keys that folds down to roughly the size of a large smartphone for easy storage. Its aluminum construction is both durable and light, weighing in at just over six ounces.

The iClever keyboard is compatible with any Bluetooth-capable iPhone, tablet, or Android device, and rings in at $36 from Amazon.

Bellabeat Leaf health tracker — $109

Your significant other has probably mentioned to you many times that she wants to be healthier. The Bellabeat Leaf health tracker is the perfect way to give that person a fitness tracker that she’ll actually want to wear. This fitness accessory can be worn as a necklace or bracelet without looking bulky or obtrusive, and syncs with both iOS and Android to collect activity metrics via the companion app.

The Bellabeat tracks steps taken, calories burned, sleep quality, stress levels, menstrual cycles, and more. You can pick up this perfect tech gift for $109 on Amazon, and check out our review to see why we love this stylish health tracker.

Tile Mate and Slim item finder combo 4-pack — $50

The one major drawback with portable tech is that these tiny gadgets can easily get lost. If you need some help keeping tabs on the small stuff, Tile item finders are just the ticket. The larger Tile Slim is great for tucking into your wallet or bag, while the keychain-sized Tile Mate is a diminutive 1.3 inches long on all sides and is just 0.2 inches thick. Simply attach a tracker to any of item and you can use the Tile companion app to locate it virtually anywhere. Even without the app, you can still find nearby items by remotely making the Tile vibrate, flash, or ring.

A single Tile tracker costs between $18 and 23, but this four-pack (which contains two Tile Mate and two Tile Mini trackers) is available on Amazon for $50 after a $10 discount. You can also take a look at our other favorite Bluetooth trackers for more options and new gadgets.

8BitDo Mini Zero Bluetooth gamepad — $17

If you grew up with a Nintendo Game Boy, your younger self probably would have never believed that one day we’d be carrying around computer phones and iPads capable of playing 3D games. Now, you can level up your portable gaming even further with this compact gamepad from 8BitDo.

This keychain-sized SNES-style controller features 12 buttons and a Famicom-inspired color scheme. Simply sync the 8BitDo gamepad with your phone or tablet and get playing. The 8BitDo Mini Zero rings in at just $17 from Amazon, making this cheap gadget tough to pass up.

GoPro Hero Session action camera — $119

There is an ocean of action camera makers cashing in on this burgeoning market, but GoPro is still the king of the hill, and the excellent Hero Session is one of the best tiny wearable cams that money can buy. This pocket-sized digital camera features the ability to record 1080p Full HD video at 60 fps, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, and a rugged waterproof body. It also comes with a few adhesive mounts.

GoPros are fairly expensive, so a discount is always welcome: The Hero5 Black is now available for just $119 on Amazon for a limited time, making it perhaps the cheapest way to score one of these name-brand action cams. You can also check out our review for more details.

HaloVa USB rechargeable lighter — $17

Need a light? Electric lighters like this oneput a whole new spin on traditional designs. Fluid lighters can be messy and run out of fuel quickly — the famous Zippo, while an all-American classic, is notorious for this — not to mention that lighter fluid and butane canisters are an extra expense. The HaloVa arc lighter, on the other hand, uses an internal rechargeable battery to project a windproof electric arc instead of a flame. The design is environmentally friendly and delivers up to 300 lights on a single charge.

When it needs more juice, simply plug it in and power it up via the included USB charging cable. No wicks, flints, fluid, or gases to fuss around with. You can score this unique portable tech gadget for just $17 from Amazon.

Aeifond Bluetooth smartwatch — $24

This portable tech gadget isn’t one of those tech accessories you put in your pocket in fact, it’s something you can wear all day. The Aeifond smartwatch is an attractive and affordable entry-level timepiece that syncs with your Android or iOS device and sends notifications and incoming messages right to your wrist, similar to an Apple Watch. The device’s vibrant smart LED touch display is always on and is easy on the eyes. The Aeifond can also be used with a GSM SIM card to make calls right from the watch with no phone syncing required.

If prices on the other top smartwatches give you sticker shock, then you can pick up this affordable smartwatch for just $24 from Amazon.

Sennheiser OCX 686G sport earbuds — $35

A good pair of earbudsare invaluable if you’re frequently on the move and don’t want to be without your music and other entertainment. Sennheiser has designed some fantastic over-ear headphones, and even a gaming headset or two, but this famous brand also makes some solid in-ear offerings like the excellent OCX 686G sport earbuds, which are now available at a deep discount.

These headphones deliver all the sound quality that the Sennheiser brand is known for and feature a handy in-line microphone on the 3.5mm cable for answering calls. The secure ear clips keep them in place during your workouts and other activities as well, unlike many popular wireless headphones. The Sennheiser OCX 686G earbuds retail for $80, but are now available on Amazon for just $35.

Anker PowerCore+ mini power bank — $18

Power banks are great little devices to have with you when you’re out and about, allowing you to give your portable tech a power boost without having to hunt around for the nearest outlet or USB port. The Anker PowerCore+ Mini power banktakes this portability to the next level with its pocket-friendly size and 3,350mAh internal battery. Anker’s PowerIQ technology also automatically detects the proper voltage for your device to deliver faster charging on the go.

The pocket-sized PowerCore+ Mini power bank won’t fully charge your devices multiple times over, but the 3,350mAh battery is sufficient for full or near-full charges for most smartphones. This handy portable tech charger can be had for as cheap as $18 on Amazon.

Anker PowerCore 10,000mAh power bank — $30

If the palm-sized PowerCore+ charger whets your appetite for portable tech but you want something with a bit more juice, the Anker PowerCore 10,000is another excellent pocket-friendly power bank. Its 10,000mAh battery can charge your iPhone multiple times, even though this PowerCore is barely larger in length and width than a credit card.

Like its smaller sibling, this unit also boasts Anker’s proprietary PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technology, which optimizes charging speed for different devices, ensuring that you’re not waiting around too long for your gadgets to recharge. This very practical portable charger rings in at just $30 on Amazon.

Marsboy mini Bluetooth speaker — $14

Wireless speakers are arguably the most popular implementation of Bluetooth technology today, allowing you to take your music virtually anywhere. Most of these speakers won’t easily fit in your pocket, but this one from Marsboy is an exception. This tiny, cool tech cube packs a 12-hour battery life, delivering great sound from a package that fits in the palm of your hand. It doesn’t have a smart A.I. inside it like the Echo Dot or Google Home speakers, but it’s a pretty darn good unit for its size and low price.

Measuring only 1.9 inches on each side, the Marsboy portable Bluetooth speakercan be your cool pocket party companion for just $14 from Amazon.

Looking for more great stuff? Find portable tech deals and more on our curated deals page, and be sure to follow us on Twitter for regular updates.

Updated on June 12, 2018: Added the Amir phone camera lenses, Bellabeat Leaf health tracker, GoPro Hero Session, and Aeifond smartwatch. Removed expired deals and updated prices.

