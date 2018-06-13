Times reviewing work of reporter whose records were seized - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Times reviewing work of reporter whose records were seized

NEW YORK (AP) - The New York Times says it's reviewing the work history of reporter Ali Watkins, whose email and phone records were seized by prosecutors examining whether government secrets were leaked.

News organizations and activists have questioned the propriety of the Justice Department seeking this information from Watkins.

The Times is looking into Watkins' ties to James Wolfe, ex-security director for the Senate intelligence committee. He's been indicted on three false statement counts after prosecutors say he misled investigators about his relationships with reporters.

The newspaper says Watkins disclosed she had a personal relationship with Wolfe when she was hired, and that Wolfe hadn't provided her with government information when they were together.

Before joining the Times, Watkins worked for Politico, BuzzFeed, the Huffington Post and McClatchy.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • After AT&T-Time Warner win, is Comcast-Fox a done deal?

    After AT&T-Time Warner win, is Comcast-Fox a done deal?

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:27 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:27:30 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 1:28 PM EDT2018-06-13 17:28:55 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - This March 29, 2017, file photo shows a sign outside the Comcast Center in Philadelphia. Disney has made a $52.4 billion all-stock offer for the bulk of Twenty-First Century Fox, including the studios behind the “Av...(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - This March 29, 2017, file photo shows a sign outside the Comcast Center in Philadelphia. Disney has made a $52.4 billion all-stock offer for the bulk of Twenty-First Century Fox, including the studios behind the “Av...

    Now that a federal judge has approved AT&T's $85 billion takeover of Time Warner, other companies are likely to rush to consolidate.

    More >>

    Now that a federal judge has approved AT&T's $85 billion takeover of Time Warner, other companies are likely to rush to consolidate.

    More >>

  • Coaches killed in Florida shooting to receive ESPY awards

    Coaches killed in Florida shooting to receive ESPY awards

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 10:07 AM EDT2018-06-13 14:07:31 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 1:28 PM EDT2018-06-13 17:28:37 GMT
    The ESPYS are breaking tradition with the Best Coach Award, awarding it posthumously this year to three Parkland coaches who died shielding their students from gunfire.More >>
    The ESPYS are breaking tradition with the Best Coach Award, awarding it posthumously this year to three Parkland coaches who died shielding their students from gunfire.More >>

  • Nevada pimp Dennis Hof wins GOP primary, ousts incumbent

    Nevada pimp Dennis Hof wins GOP primary, ousts incumbent

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 3:07 AM EDT2018-06-13 07:07:08 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 1:28 PM EDT2018-06-13 17:28:32 GMT
    (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File). FILE - In this June 13, 2016, file photo, Dennis Hof, owner of the Moonlite BunnyRanch, a legal brothel near Carson City, Nevada, is pictured during an interview in Oklahoma City. The most closely-watched race in Nevada's ...(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File). FILE - In this June 13, 2016, file photo, Dennis Hof, owner of the Moonlite BunnyRanch, a legal brothel near Carson City, Nevada, is pictured during an interview in Oklahoma City. The most closely-watched race in Nevada's ...

    The owner of half a dozen legal brothels in Nevada has ousted a Republican state lawmaker running for re-election.

    More >>

    The owner of half a dozen legal brothels in Nevada has ousted a Republican state lawmaker running for re-election.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly